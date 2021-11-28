net funding reaches BRL 1.92 billion and breaks record

In October, the total number of active investors in Tesouro Direto reached 1,707,290 people. Last month, 39,145 investors became active, which represents an increase of 2.35% from the previous month. The growth in the number of investors registered in the program reached R$1,065,648, or 8.13% more compared to September. And so, it reached the mark of 14,166,122 people.

In October, 523,084 investment operations in Treasury Direct bonds were carried out, totaling R$ 3.51 billion. During that month, redemptions totaled BRL 1.59 billion, with the total amount of BRL 1.59 billion in repurchases. Thus, there was a net issuance of R$ 1.92 billion, which was the highest value in the historical series in October. It was the 7th consecutive month of net issuance.

Investments of up to R$ 1 thousand represented 62.25% of investment operations in the month. The average amount per operation was R$6,702.60. In addition, the bonds most sought after by investors were inflation-linked bonds (IPCA+ Treasury and IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest), which reached R$ 1.64 billion. And so, it represented 46.70% of sales.

Meanwhile, securities related to the Selic rate (Treasury Selic) totaled R$ 1.33 billion in sales. The value corresponded to 37.82% of the total, while fixed-rate securities (Prefixed Treasury and Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest) reached R$542.89 million in sales, or 15.48% of the total.

In repurchases (early redemptions), securities indexed to the Selic rate dominated, reaching R$ 825.14 million (51.90%). Price index-linked securities (IPCA+ Treasury, IPCA+ Treasury with Semi-annual Interest and IGPM+ Treasury with Semi-annual Interest) totaled R$ 459.82 million (28.92%), fixed-rate securities, R$ 305.04 million (19.18 %).

Finally, in terms of maturity, the largest share of sales were bonds maturing between 1 and 5 years, which reached 61.34% of the total. Investments in securities maturing between 5 and 10 years represented 25.38%. Bonds maturing over 10 years reached 13.28% of the total.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com