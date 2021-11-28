New top of the line Xiaomi 12 is due for release on December 12th

The new top-of-the-line cell phone from Chinese Xiaomi may arrive sooner than we imagined. According to a new rumor, the Xiaomi 12 high-performance smartphone will be released on December 12th.

The source of speculation is Chinese website MyDrivers, which presents an argument coming from Chinese sources to reinforce the possible release date. According to the publication, the manufacturer intends to take advantage of the numerological potential of the date, 12/12, to reveal the Xiaomi 12.

As the company has made clear in the past, numbers are very important in decision-making in the eastern market. Want an example? In 2018, when the brand turned 8 years old, the Mi 6 cell phone was succeeded by the Mi 8, with the digit 7 being dropped.

The rumor, however, is being viewed with some skepticism. According to other recent leaks, Xiaomi will also hold an event on Dec. 16 to showcase MIUI 12. With that in mind, the company may eventually take the opportunity to unveil its new top-of-the-line cellphone.

Supposedly photo of Xiaomi 12, leaked on Chinese Weibo networkSource: Gizchina

One reason to advance the presentation would be the pioneering spirit. Xiaomi’s new top-of-the-line cellphone promises to be one of the first on the market to bring Qualcomm’s new high-performance chip that will succeed the Snapdragon 888. be one of the component’s debut devices with the new moniker, which might be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

What to expect from Xiaomi 12?

In addition to the powerful chip, the device should also bring great evolutions in terms of camera and autonomy. Some speculation is that the Xiaomi 12 could come with a 200 MP main sensor, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W quick recharge.

As for the design, the main novelty may be the screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz. The display would have curved edges, ensuring more usable space for the user, as shown in the image above, leaked on the Weibo social network.

Xiaomi 12 should be one of the first smartphones from the brand to bring the MIUI 12 based on Android 12, ensuring new features such as extra customization for the system. The interface will also come to more smartphones in the future, including models that only run Android 11.