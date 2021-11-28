New variant of covid-19 generates panic in markets

posted on 11/27/2021 06:00



Investors fear that a new wave of contagion will lead to the closing of economies and reduce corporate profits – (credit: AFP)

News that a resistant new variant of the coronavirus has started to spread across Europe and Asia startled financial markets yesterday and caused panic in stock markets around the world. Amidst Black Friday, the optimism seen in recent days on the Brazilian stock exchange gave way to mistrust, and the Ibovespa index, which opened at the level of 105 thousand points, took a tumble: it fell to 3.39% and reached 102,224 spots.

Among investors, fear prevails that the omicron – as the variant originated in South Africa is called – will cause new closures of trade and borders indefinitely, as occurred with the arrival of the virus in Brazil last year, and in the second wave, in early 2021. The climate of uncertainty hit the international market as a whole. The Dow Jones Index, of the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 2.53%. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 index fell 4.74%.

As hysteria was widespread, the US currency did not appreciate strongly against the real. The dollar ended the day quoted at R$ 5.59 with an increase of 0.55%. At the maximum of the day, it reached R$ 5.66. According to Rodrigo Moliterno, an analyst at Veedha Investimentos, what was seen in the market was a climate of “déjà vu” regarding the first wave of the virus in 2020: uncertainties, instability and ignorance were the words of the day.

He pointed out that the fear of new restrictions in several countries penalized, mainly, actions of airlines and tourism companies. “The news that came out first said that it was a much more aggressive strain and had a high rate of contamination. This is the news we have so far,” he said. In the domestic scenario, the fall was also accentuated for this sector, which was already facing difficulties with the strike by airline workers that started this week.

“We were in a mood for recovery. With the advance of the PEC dos Precatório, expectations were created, and now we are faced with this news. We need to understand the magnitude of the new strain, and if vaccines work against it, she said.

Impact on GDP

Rafael Ribeiro, investment analyst at Clear Corretora, is concerned about the arrival of a new, more aggressive variant in Brazil. “Taking only the Brazilian reality into account, a new economic stoppage would drastically reduce the growth prospects for the coming years, which is no longer a big deal, in addition to raising inflation projections,” he said.

“In terms of investment in variable income, a new variant with potential risk like this one greatly increases the level of risk aversion, even more for Brazil, which is already weakened by economic prospects”, he added.

With such uncertainty among investors, there is no consensus on the behavior of the market in the coming days, as there is already a lack of precise information on the effectiveness of current vaccines against omicron. But there are those who believe that it is rash to despair now.

For Renan Silva, manager of Bluemetrix Ativos, the time is different: we already have vaccines and greater knowledge about the virus. vaccines, there was something more nebulous and doubts about the speed of the vaccine. Now, there is a solution, which is the vaccine, there are new medicines that are being tested, but the traumatized investor ends up reacting in order to avoid the stock market and look for more assets insurance”, evaluated

“It can be rash to go out selling assets in a clumsy way and making losses. Even though the stock market has fallen more than 3%, there is no comparison with what happened in March 2020 when the market opened with circuit breakers and established panic. The movement, now , it’s different,” Silva pointed out.

Exhausted investors

With the ebb and flow of news about variants of the coronavirus, political and fiscal uncertainties, there are analysts who see “exhaustion” among investors, who suffered in the pandemic and are trying to seek returns. This is what Renan Silva points out. “Companies consider that the stock market is very attractive, but the reaction depends on positive flows. So it is necessary for people to feel secure in the political environment as well,” he said.

Uncertainty has already affected the plans of companies planning to list shares on the stock exchange. For Vitória Saddi, a partner at SM Futures, it is too early to talk about capital flight based on news of the new variant, and there are still many questions that need to be answered. But the fear of new lockdowns has kept investors awake.

“People are not being able to confirm what happened, not much is known about the South African variant. The biggest fear is that the restrictions will come back in full force. There in the United States, the economy is doing well, and it will come back with a lockdown is synonymous with worsening,” he said.

“If this variant really confirms itself as a serious threat, if someone closes — some countries in Europe are wanting to close the borders — and the lockdown goes back, I think it’s all over. We go back to July 2020. But we’re all fed up with it, we hope that the vaccines are effective against this strain,” he concluded.