New Year’s Eve? Dynho says he has Mirella’s plans

Sthefane Matos, in conversation with his greatest ally in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho Alves, recalled the passing of Gui Araujo, the last eliminated from the reality show. Sthe recalled that when he woke up, he always interacted with the ex-MTV.

Calling the former pawn “chupacabra”, Dynho pointed out how Araujo is organized. Shortly thereafter, the influencer asked if the dancer’s year-end plans included Anitta’s ex: “Are you going to spend New Year’s Eve with him?”

“I don’t know, Mirella must have organized something by now,” Dynho said, unaware of the divorce proceedings filed by Bad Mi while he is in confinement. Just this week, the single pawn commented on Christmas in the new house: “Yes, first Christmas in the little house. You have to throw the light, blinker”.

At almost the same time, Mirella was getting ready to move out of the house she shared with him in Mogi das Cruzes.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 12 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus two / 12 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 12 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 12 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 12 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 12 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 12 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 12 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 12 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 12 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 12 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 12 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus