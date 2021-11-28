New Year’s Eve? Dynho says he has Mirella’s plans

Sthefane Matos, in conversation with his greatest ally in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho Alves, recalled the passing of Gui Araujo, the last eliminated from the reality show. Sthe recalled that when he woke up, he always interacted with the ex-MTV.
Calling the former pawn “chupacabra”, Dynho pointed out how Araujo is organized. Shortly thereafter, the influencer asked if the dancer’s year-end plans included Anitta’s ex: “Are you going to spend New Year’s Eve with him?”
“I don’t know, Mirella must have organized something by now,” Dynho said, unaware of the divorce proceedings filed by Bad Mi while he is in confinement. Just this week, the single pawn commented on Christmas in the new house: “Yes, first Christmas in the little house. You have to throw the light, blinker”.
At almost the same time, Mirella was getting ready to move out of the house she shared with him in Mogi das Cruzes.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
1 / 12
Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
two / 12
Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Play/Playplus
3 / 12
Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Play/Playplus
4 / 12
Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Play/Playplus
5 / 12
Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Play/PlayPlus
6 / 12
Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Play/PlayPlus
7 / 12
Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
8 / 12
Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Play/Playplus
9 / 12
Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Play/Playplus
10 / 12
Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Play/Playplus
11 / 12
Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
12 / 12
Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Play/Playplus
After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show?