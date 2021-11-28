New Year’s Eve? Dynho says he has Mirella’s plans

by

Sthefane Matos, in conversation with his greatest ally in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho Alves, recalled the passing of Gui Araujo, the last eliminated from the reality show. Sthe recalled that when he woke up, he always interacted with the ex-MTV.

Calling the former pawn “chupacabra”, Dynho pointed out how Araujo is organized. Shortly thereafter, the influencer asked if the dancer’s year-end plans included Anitta’s ex: “Are you going to spend New Year’s Eve with him?”

“I don’t know, Mirella must have organized something by now,” Dynho said, unaware of the divorce proceedings filed by Bad Mi while he is in confinement. Just this week, the single pawn commented on Christmas in the new house: “Yes, first Christmas in the little house. You have to throw the light, blinker”.

At almost the same time, Mirella was getting ready to move out of the house she shared with him in Mogi das Cruzes.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

1 / 12

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave

two / 12

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

3 / 12

Liziane: 1st eliminated

Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

4 / 12

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

5 / 12

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

6 / 12

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

7 / 12

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm

8 / 12

Lary Bottino: 5th out

Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

9 / 12

Tati: 6th out

Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm

10 / 12

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

11 / 12

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm

12 / 12

Valentina: 9th eliminated

Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

