New York prepares for omicron variant and declares State of Emergency

posted on 11/27/2021 2:42 PM



(credit: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency this Saturday amid the threat of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, identified in South Africa.

The American state has not yet detected any cases of the strain, but it has been registering an increase in the number of diagnoses of covid-19. According to the decree, the volume of hospitalizations for complications of the disease increased in the last month to more than 300 per day.

“We continue to see warning signs of covid spikes this winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and although the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, it is coming,” the governor warned on Twitter.

The State of Emergency allows resources to be transferred more quickly to the hospital system, while ensuring that important supplies are obtained to fight the virus. “I urge New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest weapon in this pandemic: the vaccine,” wrote Hochul.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 90.3% of adults in New York State have received at least one dose of the immunizer, representing 77.5% of the total population.

newspaper survey The New York Times shows that the daily moving average of covid-19 cases in the state totaled 6,666 in the two weeks ended Thursday, an increase of 37% over the previous period.