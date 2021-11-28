New York State declares “disaster emergency” on rise in Covid cases

The New York State government declared a “disaster emergency” situation due to the increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19.

The document signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul states that New York is facing an epidemiological scenario of the highest rates of transmission of the disease since April 2020. In addition, the rate of new hospital admissions for Covid-19 has increased in the last month to more than 300 new admissions per day.

According to the document, the state must seek a coordinated approach to ensure that hospital capacity across the state is able to meet regional needs.

The statement also indicates the need for support from the state government to municipalities and counties to facilitate the administration of vaccines and testing of Covid-19, to contain the spread of the disease.

The statewide disaster emergency situation is valid until January 15, 2022.