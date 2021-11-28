Ney Matogrosso postpones show in Recife due to acute allergy crisis | Pernambuco

The artist also released a video with the explanation for fans. “Hi guys, I’m here to give you an explanation. The show I was supposed to do today on the 27th has moved to Sunday of next week, December 5. I have a very severe allergic attack. I’m not doing it. not even speak properly, much less sing. So we postponed it for a week. Until December 5. I’ll be here,” he says (see video above).

The presentation takes place on Sunday (5), at 10 pm, with the opening of the gates at 8 pm. According to the event’s production, all tickets, tables and boxes purchased are still valid for the new date. A phone number has been released for anyone wanting more information: (81) 3427-7501.

1 of 1 Ney Matogrosso at the presentation of the Bloco na Rua tour — Photo: Marcos Hermes/Divulgação Ney Matogrosso at the presentation of the Bloco na Rua tour — Photo: Marcos Hermes/Divulgação

“It’s a new show in spirit and momentum,” Ney Matogrosso told g1 about his “Bloco na rua” tour. After more than a year and a half away from the stage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ney performed in São Paulo on the last October 9. On Thursday (25), he took the show to Natal. Pernambuco will receive the third performance after returning to the public.

“For me it’s very pleasurable to be singing again, to be on stage, of course with all the care. In São Paulo, for example, they asked before the show started so that people didn’t get up, didn’t come near the stage, didn’t take off their masks. And, look, people accepted this with great joy to be living that, for being there,” he reported in an interview on Wednesday (24).

In all, 20 MPB classics must be presented by the artist, who said he assembled the repertoire, as well as all the others in his career, based on the lyrics of the songs. Check out the full interview here.