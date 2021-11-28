Ney Matogrosso’s show in Pernambuco is postponed. know the new date

Ney Matogrosso’s show in Pernambuco, scheduled for this Saturday (27), was postponed to December 5th. The presentation would take place at the Classic Hall, in Olinda, from 10 pm. According to the communication from the event, the artist had an “acute allergy crisis”. “On the new date, the show will take place normally. All tickets, tables and boxes purchased are still valid”, they inform. More information by telephone: (81) 3427-7501.

The presentation is part of the tour “Bloco na Rua”. In the repertoire, the artist sings songs such as “I want to put my block on the street” (Sergio Sampaio), from which the title of the tour came, “A Maçã” (Raul Seixas), “Álcool” (Bolero Filosófico), from the soundtrack original from the movie “Tatuagem” (DJ Dolores); “O Beco”, recorded by Ney in the late 80’s (Herbert Vianna/Bi Ribeiro); and Mulher Barriguda, from the first album by Secos e Molhados, in 1973 (Solano Trindade/João Ricardo).

Tickets were sold for BRL 280 (front chair), BRL 140 (half) and BRL 1560 (social), BRL 1000 (sector 2 table for 4 people), BRL 1200 (sector 1 table for 4 people) , R$ 1400 (premium table for 4 people) and from R$ 1800 to R$ 2200 (cabin for 10 people).

In September 2019, Ney visited Recife with the same show, drawing sighs and praise for his relentless performance.