Neymar, Kaká and Memphis Depay: players create support network for Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo

November 27, 2021 will certainly never leave the memory of Andreas Pereira. In high with Renato Gaúcho and fans, the steering wheel of Flamengo curled up with the ball, and saw Deyverson sanctify the title of Palmeiras in the Libertadores. At dawn today, the former Manchester United published a message of relief to the red and black fans. In the comments, in addition to support from Flamengo fans, Andreas received a surge of support from several players.

– Nation, I’m here with a heavy heart! Today I messed up! There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that in these 3 months welcomed me into the Flamengo family with so much affection! I apologize for today’s mistake! 🙏🏼😔❤️🖤 I promise, I will win you back! – published Andreas Pereira.

Among the footballers, Brazilians Neymar, Kaká, Richarlison and Rafael Alcântara sympathized with the Flamengo midfielder. Memphis Depay, Barcelona player, was another one to send a warm message to Andreas Pereira.

– Raise your head, my friend! The future is bright! – sent Depay.

Players sympathize with Andreas Pereira (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Among Flamengo players, Rodinei, Matheuzinho and Hugo Souza also commented.

– A mistake does not define who you are, my brother. Since he arrived, he showed his humility and complicity. An honor to be your friend. Always count on me, my bro. Love you! You’ve helped us so much to get here. So, today we lost together – posted Rodinei.

– I love you my brother! I’m always with you – wrote Matheuzinho.

– Up, my bro! We are together – completed the goalkeeper.

Arthur, from Juventus, Eric Bailly, from Manchester United, Gabriel Boschilia, from Internacional, Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, and Richarlison, from Everton and the Brazilian team, also commented on the publication. (see below)