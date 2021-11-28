Neymar sends a message after leaving the PSG game crying with a sprain; ace is caught on crutches

Neymar sprained his ankle and left the lawn crying in the duel between PSG and Saint-Etienne for the French

Neymar sent a message after leaving the stadium crying during the victory of Paris Saint-Germain over the Saint-Etienne 3-1 this Sunday (28), in a game for the 15th round of the French Championship.

The match, which was played at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, was broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The ace, who left the lawn on a stretcher after a sprained left ankle at the end of the game, was spotted on crutches and with an orthopedic boot on his left foot by the French newspaper le Parisien.

“Let’s recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have to do, raise your head and let’s go. I’ll come back better and stronger”, wrote the player on Instagram.

When playing for a ball with Yvann Maçon, Neymar ended up spraining his ankle and had to leave the field on a stretcher, looking very pained, giving way to Dina-Ebimbe.

Neymar tête basse en béquilles quitte le Stade Geoffroy-Guichard touché à la cheville gauche #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/VDHRD44le3 — Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) November 28, 2021

With the victory, PSG reached 40 points and remained isolated at the top of the French Championship after 15 games. Saint-Etienne parks at 12 points, and remains within the relegation zone.

Neymar left PSG game on litter Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

After the match this Sunday, PSG returns to the field on Wednesday (1st) to face Nice, at Parque dos Príncipes.