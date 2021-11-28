Neymar speaks after injury suffered in PSG game: ‘I’ll come back stronger’ – 11/28/2021

Shortly after suffering an ankle injury and leaving a PSG match crying, today (28), Neymar preached positivity on social media and said he focused on recovery.

“Let’s recover. Unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have, raise your head and let’s go. I’ll come back better and stronger”, wrote the player in his official profile.

The injury came after the entry of Frenchman Yvann Maçon, who tried for a tackle in midfield. Neymar jumped and escaped a direct impact, but stepped on his opponent just as he stepped on it and turned his left foot.

The PSG shirt 10 was lying on the lawn, showing severe pain. He received medical attention for several minutes, crying a lot, until he got out on a stretcher with his hands over his face.

The PSG has not yet updated Neymar’s medical situation, but the trend is that the ace will undergo tests tomorrow (29) in the morning, on his return to Paris, and only then have a diagnosis.

“The images are impressive and of course we’re worried, but we hope it’s not too serious and that Neymar comes back quickly,” summed up coach Mauricio Pochettino at his post-match press conference.

At the time of the injury, PSG was already winning the classic comeback at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. Minutes later, Marquinhos scored his second goal in the game and ended the score 3-1 — Lionel Messi made all three assists.