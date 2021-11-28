Neymar sprains his ankle badly after a split and leaves crying in PSG’s comeback victory

PSG beat Saint-Etienne by 3-1 this Sunday (28), in a match for the 15th round of the French Championship. Neymar sprained his ankle and left the lawn crying

O Paris Saint-Germain suffered, but won the Saint-Etienne 3-1 this Sunday (28), in a match for the 15th round of the French Championship.

Even with the triumph, which kept the capital’s team in the isolated lead, the match was marked by concern for Neymar, who left the pitch on a stretcher after a sprained left ankle at the end of the game.

The match, which was played inside the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, was broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Bouanga opened the scoring for the hosts, but Marquinhos (twice) and Di Maria scored for the Parisians at the turn.

moment of concern

The match marked the debut of Sergio Ramos as a starter for Paris Saint-Germain. Making his first match among the starting 11, the Spaniard had little work. And how much he had, he saw two Saint-Etienne players appear on his back. After Donnarumma saved at the first opportunity, Bouanga filled his foot to finally beat the Italian goalkeeper.

The capital’s team’s path became a little simpler when Kolodziejczak brought down Neymar in a clear goal and ended up being sent off in the final stretch of the first half, leaving his team with a player less.

Practically in the last bid of the initial stage, Marquinhos took advantage of the aerial ball to rise more than the Saint-Etienne defense, leaving everything equal on the scoreboard at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The second half, with the hosts at a numerical disadvantage, could not be otherwise: total domination by PSG. Playing in the attacking field and pressing, Mauricio Pochettino’s team piled up chances to score, and squandered opportunities from Mbappé and Messi.

The Argentine ace, however, took an assist in the final stretch, one of those that prove his quality, to put the Parisian team at an advantage on the scoreboard. With a sweetened pass, Di Maria dominated and hit the exit of goalkeeper Green.

The striking move in the match came, unfortunately, due to Neymar’s injury. When playing for a ball with Yvann Maçon, the Brazilian ace ended up spraining his ankle and had to leave the field on a stretcher, looking very pained, giving way to Dina-Ebimbe.

There was still time for Marquinhos to score another one at the end, again with his head, after another cross by Messi, putting his second goal in the net.

Championship situation

With the victory, PSG reached 40 points and remained isolated at the top of the French Championship after 15 games. Saint-Etienne parks at 12 points, and remains within the relegation zone.

upcoming games

After the match this Sunday, PSG returns to the field on Wednesday (1st) to face Nice, at Parque dos Príncipes. Saint-Etienne face Brest on the same day.

Datasheet

SAINT-ETIENNE 1 X 3 PARIS SIANT-GERMAIN

Saint-Etienne: Green; Sissoko (Moukoudi), Nade, Kolodziejczak and Trauco; Boudebouz (Douath), Camara (Calodat), Bouanga, Aouchiche (Youssef) and Freemason (Krasso); Khazri.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Bernat; Danilo Pereira, Gueye (Paredes), Di María, Neymar (Ebimbe), Messi and Mbappé