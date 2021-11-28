Neymar Sprains Left Ankle, Crying Out From PSG Game And Says: “I’ll Come Back Stronger” | french football

Striker Neymar suffered a hard left ankle sprain this Sunday and left the field at Paris Saint-Germain victory over Saint-Étienne crying. Shirt 10 was taken on a stretcher to the locker room, in tears, and then replaced by steering wheel Ebimbe. Posting on social media after the match, the Brazilian lamented the problem, but remained optimistic.

“Let’s recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s all there is, lift your head and let’s go 🔥🔥🔥 I’ll come back better and stronger👊🏽”

PSG has not yet informed the seriousness of the Brazilian’s injury, but judging by the image of the accident, the problem could be serious.

“Right now he’s feeling the pain of spraining his ankle.” He will be examined tomorrow for more details – commented coach Mauricio Pochettino at the press conference after the match.

The moment of Neymar's left ankle sprain in Saint-Étienne 1 x 3 PSG

The move occurred 38 minutes into the second half. Neymar tried to dribble Mason, who gave the Brazilian a cart. The number 10 shirt jumped, but when he stepped on the ground, he supported all of his body weight on his left foot and sprained his ankle. Immediately, the attacker screamed in pain and began to cry. The Saint-Étienne player didn’t even get a yellow card.

Neymar was urgently attended to on the pitch by the PSG medical team, for about three minutes, and then replaced by coach Mauricio Pochettino.

During Neymar’s service, a fan present at Saint-Étienne’s stadium invaded the pitch, but was intercepted by Mbappé and later removed from the field by security guards. The Brazilian was booed a lot by the rival fans while crying in pain on the lawn.

The diagnosis of the lesion should only come after exams performed by the PSG. Neymar recently lived the drama of two fractures in the metatarsal bone of the right foot for two years in a row, in 2018 is on 2019. On both occasions, the shirt 10 had to undergo surgery.

Neymar cries and is carried away on a PSG game stretcher

Neymar played 14 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scored three goals and provided three assists. In addition, he was present in five matches for the Brazilian team, in which he made two more goals and four direct passes to goal.

He missed seven PSG matches in 2021/22. The striker needed more time in August to rest and regain ideal physical condition, after the wear and tear of playing in the Copa America, and also had muscle pain in October.