Neymar suffers ankle injury and leaves crying at PSG game – 11/28/2021

Neymar suffered an injury and had to be replaced during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Étienne this morning (28). The Brazilian suffered an injury to his left ankle a few minutes from the end of the match (watch the video below).

The injury occurred in a tackle by Frenchman Yvann Maçon, who tried for a tackle in midfield. Neymar jumped and escaped a direct impact, but stepped on his opponent when landing and turned his left foot.

The Brazilian was slumped on the lawn, showing severe pain. He received medical attention for several minutes, crying a lot, until he got out on a stretcher with his hands over his face.

At the time of the injury, PSG was already winning the classic comeback at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. Minutes later, Marquinhos scored his second goal in the game and ended the score 3-1 — Lionel Messi made all three assists.

Neymar had been having relatively healthy months in this first half of the European season. His last serious injury was in March, when a groin injury took him out of combat for about a month — pain in the same spot took him out of a Champions League game last month.

The PSG has not updated Neymar’s situation yet, but the trend is that the ace will only receive a diagnosis after undergoing tests. Until then, it’s early for projections. The fact is that PSG meets the table in the group stage of the Champions League next Tuesday (7) — the round of 16 are scheduled for February only.