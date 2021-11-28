Nobody hits Quina and the prize goes to R$19 million

Quina’s draw was held this Friday (26) in São Paulo and no one hit the five dozen of the 5715 contest.

See the numbers drawn: 25 – 37 – 44 – 51 – 60. The prize was estimated at BRL 16,532,628.89, as there was no winner, Quina accumulated and the prize goes to BRL 19 million in the next draw.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 103 bets were placed on the court and will each receive R$8,567.44. For those who got the right match, the prize for each hitter was R$79.17.

Quina’s next draw will be held this Saturday (27), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 7 pm (Brasilia time).

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make your dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, the Mega-Weeks were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. Draws take place on predetermined dates throughout the year. On the occasion, three weekly contests are held, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check the drawing schedule or Important Announcements.

bets

The price of a bet with 5 numbers is R$ 2.00. The more numbers you score, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning.

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next competition, in the respective prize range. Be sure to check your betting slip.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.