‘Obesity pen’: substance reduces weight by 15%, but you can’t apply it without going to the doctor | Health

A drug initially developed to control type 2 diabetes held “great promise” — words from endocrinologists interviewed by g1 — for the treatment of obesity and for weight reduction. THE semagglutinate is a substance that was approved in June in the United States, but in Brazil it is used in offlabel (with medical approval, but outside the indication provided for in the package insert).

It is applied with the help of a “pen”, an applicator also used to inject other types of medication, including liraglutide — a drug from the same family and also used against obesity (read more below).

1 of 2 Semaglutide pen — Photo: g1 Semaglutide pen — Photo: g1

According to Alexandre Hohl, president of the department of female endocrinology, andrology and transgender at the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), the “largest pandemic on the planet is related to weight”.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we already had 2.4 billion people who were overweight or obese. So, this is an overwhelming number. The numbers for diabetes between 2019 and 2021 have just come out: it has increased by 30% in the world “he says.

Semagglutide is an analogue of GLP-1, a hormone we have in the intestine: every time a person eats, it signals to the brain that it is time to reduce hunger, delay stomach emptying and increase insulin production, which promotes the absorption of glucose into cells.

“Our hormone lasts 10 minutes, semaglutide lasts for a week. That feeling of ‘I ate and I lost my hunger’ is given by GLP-1 and semaglutide is a drug that mimics this action. The patient has the feeling that he’s not hungry. And if he eats, he stops eating because his stomach fills up fast,” explains João Eduardo Salles, an endocrinologist and coordinator of the Endocrinology Department at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo.

The dose for the treatment of obesity is 2.4 mg per week, according to published scientific evidence, but it needs to be agreed with the doctor to avoid more serious side effects. The patient must buy the “pen” for the injection.

Although, there is still no product with the exact dose for sale in Brazil, as the drug is approved (read more below) officially for the treatment of diabetes, with a differentiated amount. In research done by g1, four doses of up to 1 mg were found for around R$900 in November 2021, an amount to be disbursed monthly.

3. Who is it recommended for?

For now, the use offlabel it is made for obese patients, with a Body Mass Index above 30, and, as provided for in the package insert, to treat diabetes. A 30-year-old woman with a height of 1.65 meters and 85 kilos, for example, would already fit the criteria, but a medical evaluation would be necessary to observe any impediment or even a more adequate solution.

In case of overweight, according to Salles, treatment can be done if the person is already having negative effects on health, such as sleep apnea, change in blood pressure, among others, including diabetes itself.

4. What are the side effects?

According to Renato Zilli, part of the clinical staff of the Hospital Sírio-Libanês and of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism, one of the advantages of semaglutide is the fact that it does not “touch the mood, it does not cause depression and anxiety”, as in the case of women amphetamines.

However, semagglutide can cause side effects in the gastrointestinal system. The main one is nausea. There is also, according to the FDA, the regulatory agency of the United States, a chance to:

Diarrhea

vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Headache

Fatigue

Dyspepsia (indigestion)

Dizziness

Abdominal distension

Belching (belching)

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in patients with type 2 diabetes

Flatulence (accumulation of gases)

Gastroenteritis (an intestinal infection)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (a type of digestive disorder)

Salles points out that the main form of reduce the development of side effects is the conversation and the planning with the doctor. He says that a plan with gradual application of the product must be created safely and, many times, patients have purchased without a prescription from a specialist.

“It’s always good to emphasize that it is a drug for diabetes. offlabel needs to be agreed between doctor and patient. He needs to know if the doctor feels safe to carry out the treatment, it is necessary to discuss with the patient whether the patient’s benefit or risk is worth it,” he said.

5. What do the studies say?

According to experts, the most important study was published in March of this year, in “The New England Journal of Medicine”, a British magazine. The researchers prescribed 2.4 mg a week for one group and placebo for the other. After 4 weeks, the patients who were receiving the treatment started to lose weight. The average loss was 15% of body weight at the end of the trial.

“This study is very beautiful, very well done. It shows fantastic weight loss. It holds promise for the treatment of obesity that is very important. It is the main drug that we can have in the near future,” said Salles.

See in the infographic below how the study was designed and its main results:

2 of 2 Study with semaglutide — Photo: g1 Study with semaglutide — Photo: g1

In the United States, the drug has a warning about the potential risk of developing thyroid cancer, even though cases have rarely occurred in animal tests, according to experts interviewed by g1. Therefore, it should not be given to people with a family history of the disease.

The same goes for patients with a history of pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, acute kidney injury, or diabetic retinopathy (damage to the retina of the eye).

7. Do you already have another similar drug approved in Brazil?

Currently, liraglutide, from the same family, is already used for the treatment of obesity and was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency in 2016. The main difference is in the frequency: need a daily application.

“they are similar [semaglutida e liraglutida] and they are two molecules that were inspired by the similarity to GLP-1, which they can imitate by changing one amino acid or another”, explains Hohl.

According to the endocrinologist, liraglutide is a short-acting analogue: “It is necessary to apply it every day, while semaglutide has a long duration and is basically once a week”.

“Liraglutide is also approved by Anvisa for the treatment of obesity and has been on the market for nearly 10 years. It had a history very similar to that of semaglutide and was initially approved for the treatment of diabetes and then for the treatment of obesity,” said Maria Edna de Melo, president of the SBEM obesity department.

8. Is there a forecast of approval by Anvisa in Brazil?

Anvisa informed that the company NovoNordisk has already filed a request for registration in Brazil for semaglutide, but it did not guarantee whether there is a forecast for a possible approval or not. The product is currently registered for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but the drugmaker has opted to request a new registration rather than an update on the package insert.

9. Why is Anvisa’s assessment important?

Every drug needs clinical studies and safety tests for consumer assurance. Anvisa is the agency in Brazil that has a technical body capable of evaluating these characteristics.

In addition, in October this year, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) barred the production, sale and consumption of 3 slimming drugs: amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol. They had been withdrawn from the market in 2011 by the regulatory agency, but were released again with the approval of a bill by Congress in 2017.

One of the points argued at the time for the withdrawal of medications was that there was an “indiscriminate prescription” by some doctors. It is also Anvisa’s role to assess the need to ease or restrict the level of prescription requirements – including or excluding drugs from the special control list.