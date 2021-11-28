Old Ford factory in São Bernardo do Campo begins to be demolished

In January of this year, Ford announced the closing of the Camaçari (BA) and Taubaté (SP) plants. As a result, the American brand stopped producing cars in Brazil and started operating in the country only as an importer. However, before that, still in 2019, the multinational had already deactivated the industrial unit in São Bernardo do Campo (SP): this Thursday (25th), the complex began to be demolished.

The Automotive Press Museum (MIAU) posted a video on its Instagram profile that shows one of the factory’s administrative buildings being demolished.

In an area of ​​1 million m², modular warehouses will be built that will occupy 460,000 m² of the site. According to Uol Carros, the shed will be of the highest and most efficient level of logistical construction, the 3A.

The project’s objective is to serve technology, electronics and frozen companies, which need sophisticated storage and demand high energy consumption.

Some buildings and all the electrical infrastructure, which has a capacity of 90 MW, will be used from the old installations. However, the main building, from the Willys Overland era, should be transformed into a food court, to cater to the external public present in the surroundings of the factory.

History of the Ford factory in ABC Paulista

However, this plant in São Bernardo has a lot of history. The facility is one of the oldest in the country and has had different owners before operating for 52 years under Ford’s umbrella.

In the 1950s, the factory began to take shape thanks to Willys Overland do Brasil, which used the site to assemble the classic Aero Willys and Rural. It was only in 1967 that Ford took over the operations of the plant which, in its last years of operation, was responsible for the production of the Fiesta model and the brand’s trucks.

When Ford released the statement that would close the site, Caoa Chery publicly announced its interest, but did not close the deal. Thus, according to the Municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, the factory was purchased by Construtora São José in partnership with FRAM Capital, for R$ 550 million.

