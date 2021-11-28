Ômicron: Government publishes ordinance banning flights to Brazil from six African countries | Coronavirus

The federal government published this Saturday (27), in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette”, an ordinance that temporarily prohibits flights to Brazil that originate or travel to six African countries in the last 14 days: South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The ban takes effect from midnight on the next Monday (29).

The government’s decision was announced this Friday (26), on a social network, by the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, and was motivated by the discovery of a new “concern variant” of the coronavirus, called omicron.

In addition to Ciro Nogueira, ministers Anderson Torres (Justice), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure) signed the decree.

The ordinance also temporarily suspends the authorization of foreigners traveling to Brazil from or passing through these six African countries in the last 14 days.

The decision meets a recommendation by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

This Saturday, the organization recommended restricting the entry of travelers from four more African countries: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia. This Saturday’s government ordinance, however, does not deal with these countries.

The ordinance published by the government also provides for some exceptions. According to the text, the Brazilian traveler coming or passing through the six African countries, in the last 14 days before embarking, upon entering Brazilian territory, must remain in quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination.

This rule also applies to the traveler who falls into one of these situations:

foreigner with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory;

foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified;

foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government; and

foreign spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian; foreigner whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of the public interest or for humanitarian reasons; and foreigner with a National Migration Registry.

B.1.1.529, now called the omicron variant, is worrying because it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the S protein (spike) — the “key” that the virus uses to enter cells and which it is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines.

Virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, who announced the discovery of the new variant on Thursday (25), says the omicron variant carries an “unusual constellation of mutations” and is ” very different” from other types that have already circulated

“This variant surprised us, it took a big leap in evolution [e traz] many more mutations than we expected,” says Oliveira, who is Brazilian. But it is too early to say how transmissible or dangerous the variant is — and its effect on vaccines already developed.