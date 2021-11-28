Omicron: head of surveillance at FVS advises Amazonians on new strain | Coronavirus | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Although there are no confirmed cases of the new variant in Brazil, the FVS advises Amazonians to strengthen measures to prevent covid-19

The Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP) is monitoring the developments of the new coronavirus strain discovered on the African continent. Possibly more transmissible, omicron (name of the new variant) has already caused the federal government to close its doors to six countries in Africa as of next Monday (29).

“The risk of emergence of variants of the coronavirus remains real, as well as what has just occurred on the African continent”, recalls the head of the Department of Surveillance of the agency, Raimundo Pimentel.

Although there are still no confirmed cases of the new strain in Brazil, the head of the sector advises Amazonians to strengthen measures to prevent covid-19. The alert is even greater for this end-of-year period, when Christmas and New Year festivities are expected, but also because it coincides with the Amazon winter, when respiratory diseases tend to spread more frequently.

“Regardless of these variants, the form of prevention is the same. [Ocorre com] intensification of vaccines, whether the first, second, third or single dose. In addition, the strengthening of the constant use of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene measures. That way we will be able to prevent the transmission of this new strain or any other”, explains Pimentel.

Why is the variant worried?

This week the World Health Organization (WHO) ranked omicron – a letter of the Greek alphabet – as one of the five “variants of concern”. This list also includes Gamma, found for the first time in Manaus, and Alfa, Beta and Delta strains.

The fear of this new version of the coronavirus found in Africa is linked to the fact that more than 50 mutations have been observed, something never seen before. Also according to the WHO, evidence suggests that omicron causes “an increased risk of reinfection” and that there has been a “harmful shift in the epidemiology of covid-19”.

The immunologist Atila Iamarino analyzed the emergence of the new strain on the African continent. According to him, it is important to remember that “no one is safe until the world is safe”, referring to the fact that precarious health conditions in Africa and low vaccination levels may have influenced the emergence of the variant that is now worrying the planet.

“A respiratory disease arising in the interior of China becomes more transmissible in the United Kingdom, depletes oxygen in the Amazon, increases the [taxa] transmission in India and now it is spreading hidden across Africa,” the biologist wrote on Twitter, making a timeline of the evolution of the coronavirus.

omicron in the world

After the WHO alert, around 32 countries – including Brazil – announced restrictions on flights to countries in Africa. The main ones are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

One case associated with the new variant has already been identified in Belgium and two others in the United Kingdom. The Netherlands is investigating 61 suspected cases of infected people on a flight from South Africa. And Germany also suspects cases of the disease in its territory.