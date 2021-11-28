Ômicron: questions and answers about the new pandemic variant

A new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, draws the world’s attention at the end of November 2021. It is the omicron, which received its name on Friday (26) by the WHO (Organization Health World Cup).

Initially identified in China at the end of 2019, Sars-CoV-2 has killed 5.18 million people worldwide since then, 614,000 of them in Brazil, the second country where the most deaths were registered – the champion is the United States.

Vaccines against the disease were developed in record time and arrived at the end of 2020. The immunization of the population, however, is uneven around the world. In Brazil, the rate of people with a complete vaccination schedule is 62%.

The pandemic, decreed in March 2020, is still a threat, in the face of new waves. In this text, the nexus brings questions and answers about the role of variants in crisis and explains how the omicron fits into this context.

What is a variant and why does it arise?

Viruses need to find a host, infect it, and within it make copies of themselves. The organism is not always able to make identical copies, replicating itself in such a way that changes in its genetic structure occur. This phenomenon is known as mutation. When a mutation manages to replicate at a significant level, it becomes a variant. Mutations and variants are normal in viruses, bacteria and complex organisms.

How many variants does Sars-CoV-2 have so far?

In all, 15 variants have already been detected and listed by WHO. The main ones are alpha (the original), beta, gamma (first detected in Brazil, in Manaus) and delta. Lambda and mu are monitored but not considered to be of concern by WHO. The most recent variant, and one that causes concern, is the omicron.

What is an omicron? And what is different about her?

The omicron variant is the newest strain of Sars-CoV-2, classified as a “concerned variant” because it has a rapid capacity to mutate, which, eventually, can make it more transmissible and more resistant to immunizers. According to the WHO, preliminary data indicate that the omicron may have more capacity to reinfect people who have had the disease in the past. Omicron mutations occur mainly in the spike protein, which forms the “crown” of the virus, responsible for sticking it to the infected person’s mucous membranes.

In which countries has omicron been detected?

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, but cases have already been reported in Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Israel, Hong Kong, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, among others. Other countries monitor suspected cases. Until Saturday (27), no case had been confirmed in Brazil.

Why does omicron have this name?

The variants are named after the letters of the Greek alphabet. The measure helps to reduce stigma towards where it was first found, as it offers a neutral alternative to names like “South African variant”. Ômicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, and its spelling is identical to the letter “O” of the Roman alphabet – the new strain is the 15th variant to have been detected.

Are vaccines effective against omicron?

As of Saturday (27), the WHO did not have an answer to this question. To reach the conclusion it is necessary to do neutralization tests. In them, copies of the virus are grown, which are mixed with antibodies from vaccinated people. Then, the scientists analyze what viral load continues to infect cells to determine whether or not the immunizer was effective. The four main vaccines in use, Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Janssen, are effective against the other variants.

What countries do to avoid omicron?

On Friday (26), the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Israel, Singapore and Japan had already determined restrictions on flights from South Africa and other countries in the southern African region. Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) recommended that Brazil veto flights from 10 African countries. According to the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, an ordinance would be published for prohibiting entry into Brazil for those who have been, in the last 14 days, in six African countries: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Does omicron require a different caution?

The WHO does not recommend any extra caution due to omicron, in addition to those already usual: vaccination, use of masks, social distance and preference for activities in open places and without crowding.