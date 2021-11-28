Operation against mining on the Madeira River seizes 15 barges

Federal actions to reprimand illegal mining along the Madeira River, in the State of Amazonas, began at dawn this Saturday, 27. At least 15 rafts have already been seized by Operation Uiara, which brings together agents from the Federal Police, Ibama, Navy and Aeronautics. Part of the equipment is being burned by agents. ´

The seizure took place in the waters of the Madeira that cut through the municipality of Nova Olinda do Norte. Crowded for more than a week in the region of Autazes, a municipality located 230 kilometers by boat from Manaus, traveling along the Amazon and Madeira rivers, more than 300 ferries dispersed yesterday, after information that there would, in fact, be a federal operation large-sized. The displacement of these ferries, however, is slow.

In an attempt to evade inspection, the situation is common in which the garimpeiro collects the raft to a bank, removes as much machinery as possible and abandons the raft. In other cases, it tries to hide the equipment in small tributaries of the river.







Garimpeiros ferries on the Madeira River 11/23/2021 REUTERS/Bruno Kelly Photo: Reuters

The operation of federal agencies brings together agents from Paraná, Brasília, Amazonas, Paraíba and Pará. The stampede of the miners could make the work of capturing all the rafts more difficult. On the other hand, it facilitates the work of approaching the police. There was great tension over how the miners would be approached.

Through the exchange of messages, the miners were already commenting on the mobilization of reprimands since Wednesday, 24. Even so, they remained for another three days moored in rows. On Friday, however, they demobilized and spread out along the main channel of the Madeira River.

The name Uiara, chosen for the operation, comes from the Tupi language, meaning “mother of water”. There is no set date for the mobilization to end.

Alert

The police reprimand involves teams that entered the river, helicopters and roads in the region. The miners, who moved to the region of Humaitá, on the border between Amazonas and Rondônia, have exchanged warnings about the mobilization.

“Nova Olinda to Autazes, there’s no place either on the ground or on the ground. They’re the only ones doing it. They’re in helicopters and the fuck… in speedboats. Even at the bottom, I think”, says one prospector, in a message he obtained. for the report.

During the week, some garimpeiros even exchanged messages about the supposed mobilization to fight back the inspection actions, but they backed down in the face of information that the authorities were mobilizing a strong police apparatus.