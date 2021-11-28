Outbreak of “hand-foot-mouth” disease is recorded in MS; health alert parents

The State Department of Health (SES), through the State Coordination of Epidemiological Surveillance, warns parents about the occurrence of an outbreak of ‘Hand-Foot-Mouth Syndrome’ in children under five years of age in Mato Grosso do Sul. Contagiosa, the disease is caused by the Coxsackie virus and Enterovirus and can cause canker sores in the mouth and lesions on the hands and feet. The disease can manifest up to seven days and spread up to four weeks after recovery.

According to the State Coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Ana Paula Rezende de Oliveira Goldfinger, transmission occurs through direct contact with saliva, mucus (secretions), feces or contaminated food.

“It is a virus that mainly affects children under the age of five. The ‘Hand-Foot-Mouth Syndrome’ can cause a high fever in the days before the lesions in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, in addition to blisters on the soles of the feet and hands, buttocks and genital region. It can also cause headache, sore throat, malaise, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea and even loss of appetite, as well as presenting difficulty in swallowing and a lot of salivation”, explains the coordinator.

“For this reason, it is necessary for parents to be aware of their children’s behavior. Avoid walking in unfamiliar places and without proper sanitation and touching handrails. If symptoms develop, get medical attention immediately. After an accurate diagnosis, the use of medication can alleviate the symptoms”, recommends Goldfinger.

What can help?

The State Technical Manager for Acute and Exanthematic Diseases, Jakeline Miranda Fonseca, explains that when a child is diagnosed with ‘hand-foot-mouth’ syndrome, they must remain at rest at home and drink plenty of fluids, in addition to eating well. “The recommended thing is to offer the child pasty foods such as purees and porridges, jellies and ice cream, as they are easier to swallow. Cold drinks, such as natural juices, teas and water are indispensable and necessary for their hydration”.

Another recommendation is for those who are going to handle the child, wash their hands after changing diapers and using handkerchiefs, and dispose of them in closed garbage. If the child is older, wash their hands with soap and water as well. Use a respiratory tag when coughing or sneezing – cover the mouth with a tissue or forearm. Avoid kissing the child.

Both at home and in the school environment, the recommendation is to sanitize the surface, objects, especially toys or doorknobs that may have direct contact with saliva and secretions and even feces. Ideally, use a little bleach diluted in water to disinfect the environment. It is also recommended not to share bottles, cutlery, cups or sheets.