Outbreak of scabies in PE: a Ufal work had warned of a problem associated with the use of Ivermectin

A work published by Ufal’s Pharmacotherapy Studies Center (NEF) may serve as a basis to help in the investigation of an outbreak of scabies, human scabies, which is taking place in Pernambuco. The hypothesis raised is that the cases are associated with the indiscriminate use of ivermectin, a drug that became popular in Brazil with the so-called “covid kit”. The article published in August of this year was prepared by researchers at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (ICF), Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and Sabrina Neves, and by students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves, based on the observation of previously reported cases of resistance to ivermectin, isolated outbreaks and data on increased drug consumption because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our article hypothesizes that we could have problems with resistant scabies outbreaks due to the irrational use of ivermectin. The outbreak is set, as there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms”, explains Sabrina, but emphasizes: “There is still no diagnosis of the disease that is causing the outbreak. Some hypotheses of etiology [origem] are being tested, among them is the scabies raised by the article”. The researcher explains that some tests and the discarding of other hypotheses are still needed to confirm the issues raised in the article.

Outbreak in Pernambuco and a possible public health problem – At least 264 residents of six cities in the metropolitan region of Recife already have skin lesions, which are still being investigated by the municipal health departments. Patients complain of severe itching, which intensifies at night, which evolves into wounds, even with the use of anti-allergic drugs.

According to Neves, to map possible cases in other regions of Brazil, epidemiological surveillance issued an alert with symptoms to health services, so everyone must notify the care of patients with symptoms of the disease. The professor is also closely monitoring and, if confirmed, predicts future public health complications: “The hypothesis of the article is that it is possible that the Sarcopts scabiei, the scabies-causing mite may have developed resistance to ivermectin. If this hypothesis is confirmed, we have a huge problem, as the disease could affect any population, and what is worse, with difficult treatment”.

drug resistance – The work signed by Alfredo Oliveira-Filho, Lucas Bezerra, Natália Alves and Sabrina Neves, points out that after the start of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, “ivermectin was identified as a drug with antiviral potential for the treatment of patients – at first hospitalized and then outpatients – with covid-19”.

Because of this, the consumption of this antiparasitic increased almost tenfold in Brazil. Even with opinions from the Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry, added to scientific evidence did not prevent the prescription and self-medication based on this drug. “The irrational use of medicines is a public health problem, but in the case of antibiotics, antiparasitic and antifungal drugs, this problem gains greater proportions. When we use medications such as ivermectin irrationally/incorrectly, we run the risk of inducing the parasite’s resistance to the medication that should treat the disease caused by it”, reinforces Professor Sabrina.

And just as anticipated the risk of increased resistance of the Sarcopts scabiei to ivermectin, she leaves one more reflection: “This is a worldwide problem, especially with regard to bacterial resistance, which is a serious problem since we already have several strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics worldwide. In other words, in this case, the irrational use of the drug leads to a general problem, as it generates strains resistant to treatment, which can infect anyone”. Ufal’s complete work is available here.