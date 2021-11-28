Packed! Botafogo releases rap music and video hits YouTube high

Packed! One of the catchphrases of the fans Botafogo during the season it became music. Part of the “Fire no Flow” project, which aims to bring the club closer to the street universe and young audiences, the song is rap/trap rhythm and features the participation of Mãolee, Evan Maurilio, Sos, Maquiny and Sobs.
The content was posted on YouTube at 00:00 this Friday. The video reached more than 45,000 in less than 12 hours and was one of 15 videos on the platform, also reaching high numbers on BotafogoTV, Alvinegro’s channel on the website.
The song was written by the five artists, who are from Botafogo, and make references to the club at all times – such as excerpts in honor of Loco Abreu in the 2010 Rio title and Garrincha, for example.
The clip was filmed at Nilton Santos Stadium and the supporting images are from the team this season of Série B do Brasileirão. “Packaged” was one of the catchphrases that were part of the crowd’s routine during this season’s Brazilian Championship title campaign. Watch the video below!
“Packaged” lyrics
“I arrived with bad news for those who wanted to see my end
Topo do topo nego, to com todo meu team
In the cap, it’s that simple
Pique Garrincha, they already know what I’m going to do but no one takes the ball away from me
This is the life of ups and downs, of winning to keep the tradition
One hour at rock bottom, another time with the world in hand
Mama said “not alone”
That for her I’m a star,
Didn’t expect the lone star to be able to move a crowd
There, look who came back, you weren’t ready for that Haha!
Your unhappiness is the size of my smile
Para, Nego I bet everything is all-in (packaged)
This is my team,
Don’t play with fire neguin!
YEAH LUXURY PLAYER
SOLID ON THE WRIST YEAH
SHIRT BROOK 7
CAUSING RIOT YEAH
EMBA-EMBA-PACK
EMBA-EMBA-EMBA-PACKED
Single star shining in the seas, land and sky
Always destined for glory, glorious is the story, protagonist of the role
They’ll always try to take you down, but don’t stop
Never forget that it doesn’t compare
Honor the shirt focuses and packs
Lift your head, conquer and don’t stop
I’m sacred yeah
By Túlio’s goal, baptized yeah
I’m on the field to leave a legacy yeah
My rivals afraid to see me win
At the ball I’m Nilton Santos, dressed in a black and white mantle
In the corner saw me scribbling, better than Didi in the field, baby
Since chosen minor, baby
Fire at the dance makes you crazy, you’ll always see me carrying it,
Rocking and my troop celebrating the victory
YEAH LUXURY PLAYER
SOLID ON THE WRIST YEAH
SHIRT BROOK 7
CAUSING RIOT YEAH
EMBA-EMBA-PACK
EMBA-EMBA-EMBA-PACKED
In life if I fall I get up
we always have another plan
Taking back my throne, they didn’t even blink and we’re already back
Uh, my jewelry on the bank, diamonds always shining
my boy flying
The base is strong!
Get off the ground, I’m rocked, playing too much
Chay from the front, if you try with the troops, you’ll be sick
See if you learn, the greatest in history, the most traditional
If you don’t understand, you’ll have to watch our victory in silence
Back where it always belonged…
Everything is beautiful around here!
I went back to the place I wasn’t supposed to leave, oh!
Horror of opponents, Sunday joy,
Whether in Maracanã or Niltão, I’m smiling, oh!
PACKAGED
It’s just that my love never died
Pitbull alvinegro so am I UH – UH
Cavadinha in 2010 that left everyone Loco Abreu
I in the stands, swing the flag,
I sing the hymn and boo if they wax
Black and white is the blood, I don’t talk nonsense
Our team will always be top notch
Today we can’t, today we can’t, today there will be Botafogo’s game
The glorious, yeah, is my great love
It’s my big love, it’s my big love
The glorious, the glorious is my great love
YEAH LUXURY PLAYER
SOLID ON THE WRIST YEAH
SHIRT BROOK 7
CAUSING RIOT YEAH
EMBA-EMBA-PACK
EMBA-EMBA-EMBA-PACKAGING ]
