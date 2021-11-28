Palmeiras beat Flamengo in overtime and is three-time champion of the Libertadores – 11/27/2021

South America, once again, wears green: Palmeiras is three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores. Coach Abel Ferreira’s team contradicted forecasts and beat Flamengo 2-1, in overtime, in Montevideo (URU), to take the title of the 2021 edition. Deyverson scored the goal for the title. extra. Previously, they had marked Raphael Veiga, for Alviverde, and Gabigol, for Rubro-Negro.

Palmeiras had already won the competition in 1999 and last year, when they beat rival Santos by 1-0, at Maracanã (RJ).

Abel Ferreira reaches his second title and isolates himself as the European coach who has won the tournament the most times, leaving behind his compatriot Jorge Jesus, who won precisely with Flamengo, rivals in this 2021 final, in the 2019 season.

The title enshrines, in addition to the Portuguese coach, the work of president Mauricio Galiotte and director Anderson Barros. Galiotte, who ends his second term in December, quits his post with five achievements: two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Brazilian Championship (2018), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Campeonato Paulista (2020).

Barros, who arrived at the club to replace the famous Alexandre Mattos, manages to contain expenses and, even so, led the football department to four of the five achievements of the administration. But, to be fair, Mattos has signed most of the players from the two-time champion squad.

With the achievement, Palmeiras is equal to Grêmio, Santos and São Paulo and joins the pantheon of three-time champions of the Libertadores, the Brazilian clubs that most often won the tournament. This was the sixth final for Palmeiras, which now has a 50% advantage in terms of titles. The title makes Palestra the first club to win a consecutive bi-championship since Boca Juniors in 2000 and 2001.

Palmeiras, the Brazilian club with the most participations in the competition, with 21, along with São Paulo and Grêmio, add even more games (210), more victories (118), more victories as a visitor (44), more goals (391) more goals as home team (233) and more goals as a visitor (156 goals).

Worlds is right there

With the title, Palmeiras qualified for the Club World Cup to be played in February 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. The competition will feature Chelsea (England), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Monterrey (Mexico), Al-Ahly (Egypt), Al Jazira (UAE) and Auckland City (New Zealand).

Deyverson has a star: enter and score

Image: REUTERS/Mariana Greif

The Palmeirense who says he understood or liked the entry of Deyverson to play overtime will be lying. Even more so with the penalty shootout prognosis, the departure of Raphael Veiga, the only good batsman on the team, seemed tragic. But as soon as 4min, he shut up his critics. Andreas Pereira faltered, Deyverson stole the ball and hit Diego Alves on the way out to make Palmeiras second in the game.

The best: Arrascaeta overcomes limitations

Amidst the problems of creation that Flamengo presented in Uruguay and given the good defensive system of Palmeiras, Arrascaeta was the most lucid red-black. Even coming back from a thigh injury, the Uruguayan managed to get some good passes and tried to break free of the mark. Tactically, the shirt 14 also played an important role by occupying spaces at the time of loss of the ball and in combat. With this delivery and still the weight of the extra time, the midfielder got tired and dropped out of production.

The best: Danilo was fine and was missed when he left

The young midfielder alviverde was impeccable in marking and going forward. It appeared in all sectors of the field, always offering itself as an option for lucidity and intelligence. His departure, injured, was a huge blow to Palmeiras.

The Worst: Andreas Makes Fatal Mistake

The defensive midfielder played a reasonable role in the Centenary, but his error in Deyverson’s goal was capital. When he lost a ball to the striker from Palmeira, he allowed his rival to come out in the face of Diego Alves.

Flemish: change of posture

In the final of Libertadores, Flamengo entered the field without the so-called “footprint” decision. Against the rival very well posted defensively, Fla passively accepted the Palmeirense marking and found no alternatives to change the face of the game in the first half. The team tried to impose itself more in the second stage, started to occupy more of the opposite field and, finally, reached a draw. From then on, Rubro-Negro was notably better than Alviverde and controlled the actions. A blunder by Andreas Pereira, however, ruined everything.

Palmeiras played a tactical game and lived through old problems

Palmeiras played tactically perfect until halfway through the second half. He knew how to exploit the opponent’s weaknesses — the backs of the defenders —, opened the scoreboard early in the game and, even so, kept pressing Flamengo, having played better in the 1st time. In the second stage, the team started using the timer in their favor, doing what they know best: exploring the fast-paced transition game. But a failure by Weverton, something very rare, gave the draw to Flamengo, who grew in the game.

Palmeiras saw the midfield dismount in the 2nd half

First, it was Danilo. Then Zé Rafael. And Palmeiras lost their midfield in the second half of the game. The entries of Patrick de Paula and Danilo Barbosa completely changed the way Palmeiras defend and attack, becoming more vulnerable and less effective up front.

game timeline

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Palmeiras opened the scoring at 4 minutes of the first half with Raphael Veiga after an assist from Mayke. Flamengo drew 26 minutes into the second half with Gabigol. The title goal came 4 minutes into the first half of overtime with Deyverson, after Andreas Pereira missed.

green path went by the sides

Alviverde worked to explore the coasts of Filipe Luis and Isla. Scarpa and Piquerez played in pairs on the left, with rises from Zé Rafael, while Dudu, Mayke and Rony worked on the right, behind the red-black left-back.

Filipe Luís is injured in the 1st half

Image: AFP

Left-back Filipe Luís felt pain and had to be substituted 30 minutes into the first half. Renê entered his place.

Image: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS

Before the ball rolled, who commanded the party for about 15 minutes was the Brazilian singer Anitta with her hits. In the week of the decision, she stirred up social media by asking whether Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, was single.

Marriage proposal

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Also before the game there was a cute moment. A Flamengo fan asked his girlfriend from Palmeira to marry him in the stands. The moment was broadcast on the screens of the Centenário stadium, and Palmeiras fans kept shouting “no, no, no” in a joking tone.

Propaganda “hampers” Palmeiras’ goal on SBT

Image: Web Reproduction

An advertisement disrupted the broadcast of SBT at the time of Raphael Veiga’s goal in the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, this Saturday afternoon. The commercial appeared just as the player from Palmeira kicked the ball into the back of the net.

confusion before the game

Image: Disclosure

Fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras led to confusion in Montevideo, Uruguay, just hours before the ball rolled into the Copa Libertadores final between the clubs. This afternoon (27), confusion broke out in a restaurant on the outskirts of Centenario.

The restaurant is on the ‘palmeira side’ of the stadium, located in the region of the entrances that are exclusive to Alviverde fans in the final. Some Flamengo fans ate lunch at an outside table at the establishment, undisturbed, among the people of Palmeiras, until they were kicked out by men dressed in shirts from the organized Mancha Verde fans.

DATASHEET:

2 x 1 FLAMINGO PALM TREES

Local: Centenario stadium, in Montevideo (URU)

Hour: 5:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Date: November 27, 2021 (Saturday)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Assistants: Juan P. Belatti and Gabriel Chad (both from Argentina)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (Chile)

Yellow cards: Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta, Gabigol (FLA); Piquerez, Gustavo Gómez, Felipe Melo (PAL)

Red cards: None

Goals: Raphael Veiga, 5 minutes into the first half (PAL); Gabigol, at the 26th minute of the second half (FLA); Deyverson, 4 minutes into the first period of overtime (PAL)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Felipe Melo); Danilo (Patrick de Paula), Zé Rafael (Danilo Barbosa), Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga (Deyverson); Dudu (Wesley) and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; isla (Matheus), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís (Renê); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Pedro), Everton Ribeiro (Michael) and Arrascaeta (vitinho); Bruno Henrique (Kenedy) and Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho