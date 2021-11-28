Palmeiras desperately want Abel Ferreira to continue in 2022. And compete in the Worlds, to win – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

A more than generous gesture.

Great.

While Palmeiras players celebrated the Libertadores’ three-time championship, Flamengo’s were crestfallen on the pitch, with the defeat.

Abel Ferreira noticed that Renato Gaucho was sitting, devastated on the bench.

The Portuguese coach went to the Flamengo coach and pulled him along.

He made a point of giving a hug of consolation, friendship, understanding of the pain his rival was feeling. And that could be yours.

Renato Gaúcho thanked him and made a point of congratulating the Portuguese.

And with good reason.

Abel Ferreira achieved something unprecedented, unforgettable for the history of Palmeiras, in South America. He won two Libertadores in the same year.

And 2021 was a year of huge seesaw. He won the 2020 Libertadores da América. But he lost the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana, the Paulista, the Copa do Brasil, the Brasileiro.

The criticisms, the pressure inside Palmeiras grew.

Never has a coach lost three decisions in a row in the same year.

But at Libertadores, the team continued to be firm, strong, winning stages, qualifying, getting close to the decision. And she arrived, against Flamengo, admittedly stronger technically.

Abel Ferreira, despite having a contract until the end of 2022, was very worn out.

He criticized CBF for the calendar. He questioned the press that questioned his decisions. Revolted with arbitration.

President Mauricio Galiotte had to calm him down several times.

And there was a decisive conversation with the owner of Crefisa and the new president from Palma.

Leila Pereira insisted on telling Abel. I wouldn’t let him stay at the club. Regardless of the questions. It was his trusted trainer. Even with the promise of important signings, make the team stronger in 2022.

Leila is even a good friend of the coach’s family.

Hence, the request before the decision, for him to follow in the club. Were the manager of his administration, whose dream is to make Palmeiras world champion.

Abel was thrilled with so much support.

And with the real possibility of having an even stronger team than you have.

The coach also has the unrestricted support of the group of players he commands. With the title of Libertadores 2020, the coach was honored in Portugal. He became ‘Commander of the Order of Infante Dom Henrique’, by President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza. With the bi-championship of America, he should be revered again.

He became the first European coach to win the Libertadores twice.

And Palmeiras will do everything to keep him in the club.

Head to the UAE in February. And stay for the rest of the season, commanding the team that should be greatly reinforced with the financial strength of the club and the main sponsor. Both under the domain of Leila Pereira.

Abel Ferreira’s dream is to return to Europe.

As long as you receive an invitation from a great team.

But winning the second Libertadores title is strong enough to make him spend another year in Brazil.

Palmeiras has never been so available to a coach.

Even more after today’s match, when he managed to stop Flamengo in the first half. He backed off and took a big hit in the second half. But in overtime, his team’s attitude at the start of the additional 30 minutes surprised the great rival. And yet Deyverson, an unexpected bet of his, entered, took the ball from Andreas Pereira and scored the historic goal.

Palmeiras desperately wants Abel Ferreira.

He believes that the dream World Cup can come through his hands.

The trend, after today’s electrifying victory, is for him to stay.

For the happiness of the fans.

And the billionaire new president of Palmeiras…

Two-time champion of the Libertadores, Abel makes even more history at Palmeiras