Palmeiras guarantees a spot at the 2021 Club World Cup; see opponents and tournament details | club world

The World Cup is once again held in the United Arab Emirates, as it was in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018. Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital, will be the host city. Also classified are: Chelsea (European Champions League champion), Al Hilal (Asia Champions Champion), Al Ahly (Champion of the Champions of Africa), Monterrey (Champion of Champions of Concacaf), Auckland City (representative appointed by Oceania) and Al Jazeera (Emirate league champion, host country representative).

The switching draw will be held this Monday, the 29th, at 1:00 pm (GMT), in Zurich, Switzerland. As in previous editions, the South American representative goes straight into the semifinals, as well as the European team. FIFA will also release the game dates.

Auckland City (New Zealand) and Al Jazira (UAE) enter the first playoff

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Ahly (Egypt) enter the quarterfinals

Palmeiras (Brazil) and Chelsea (England) start the dispute in the semifinals

The 2021 Club World Cup is expected to be the last in the current format, adopted by FIFA in 2005. The entity plans to redesign the tournament. The idea was to have a World Cup in 2021 with 24 participants, in China, but the plan had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

See the Brazilian clubs that participated in the FIFA Club World Cup:

Two participations: Corinthians (2000 and 2012), Internacional (2006 and 2010) and Palmeiras (2020 and 2021)

