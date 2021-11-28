Palmeiras qualifies for the Club World Cup; see participating teams

After winning the third title of the Copa Libertadores da América, Palmeiras again guarantees a place in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in February 2022. Based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the championship brings together all continental champions from 2021: Chelsea, England (European Champions League champion)

Palmeiras (Copa Libertadores da América champion)

Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia (Asia Champions League champion)

Al Ahly, from Egypt (Africa Champions League champion)

Al Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates (champion of the national league and representative of the host country)

Auckland City, New Zealand (chosen to represent Oceania)

Monterrey, Mexico (CONCACAF Champions League Champion) 1 in 10 Palmeiras players celebrate the victory of Libertadores with fans in São Paulo Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

two in 10 Palmeiras fans gathered in the surroundings of the Allianz Parque stadium, in the west side of São Paulo, and celebrated the victory over Flamengo Credit: Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTENT

3 in 10 Party on the outskirts of Allianz Parque, in Barra Funda, lasted through Saturday night Credit: Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTENT

4 in 10 The stadium prepared a fireworks show for fans at the end of the match Credit: Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTENT

5 in 10 Fans welcome Palmeiras players, who flew from Montevideo to São Paulo on the same night Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

6 in 10 The party was organized by Palmeiras Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

7 in 10 Palmeiras players with the Copa Libertadores da America cup Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

8 in 10 Allianz Parque’s surroundings were taken over by Palmeiras fans throughout Saturday Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

9 in 10 Players’ party took place on top of an electric trio Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

10 in 10 This was the team’s third Libertadores title (1999, 2020, 2021) Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Palm Trees

It is only the second time that Palmeiras will compete in the Worlds in this format. In the last edition, the team from São Paulo was in fourth place after being defeated by Tigres, from Mexico, in the semifinals.

Palmeiras and Chelsea, being champions of South America and Europe respectively, enter the semifinals of the competition. The draw is scheduled to take place next Monday (29).