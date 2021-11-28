Palmeiras qualifies for the Club World Cup; see participating teams

After winning the third title of the Copa Libertadores da América, Palmeiras again guarantees a place in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in February 2022.
Based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the championship brings together all continental champions from 2021:
Chelsea, England (European Champions League champion)
Palmeiras (Copa Libertadores da América champion)
Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia (Asia Champions League champion)
Al Ahly, from Egypt (Africa Champions League champion)
Al Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates (champion of the national league and representative of the host country)
Auckland City, New Zealand (chosen to represent Oceania)
Monterrey, Mexico (CONCACAF Champions League Champion)
It is only the second time that Palmeiras will compete in the Worlds in this format. In the last edition, the team from São Paulo was in fourth place after being defeated by Tigres, from Mexico, in the semifinals.
Palmeiras and Chelsea, being champions of South America and Europe respectively, enter the semifinals of the competition. The draw is scheduled to take place next Monday (29).