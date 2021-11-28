Palmeiras X Flamengo – Supersports

23

2 time Danilo is sprawled in midfield, apparently with the cramps.

22

2 time Arrascaeta fires inside the area, but slips trying to dominate the ball and gives possession to Weverton.

21

2 time Michael gives Piquerez a pen and then gets a foot. Yellow card for Uruguayan.

20

2 time Dudu escapes with a counterattack on the right, crosses to the back and Andreas Pereira shoots from the sideline.

19

2 time Rodrigo Caio receives the yellow card after killing the counterattack with a foul on Ron.

18

2 time Flamengo exchanges passes in the intermediate, while Palmeiras closes the mark.

17

2 time Flamengo replacement: verton Ribeiro leaves, Michael enters.

16

2 time Dudu takes off at the crossroads for the area, Ron completes his bike and Diego Alves defends.

15

2 time Game paralyzed so Mayke can get medical attention.

14

2 time After Andreas Pereira’s corner kick, Bruno Henrique goes up between two markers in the small area and heads close to the left post.

13

2 time Gabriel is fired at the corner of the area, on the left, tries to kick cross and is stopped on top by Gustavo Gmez.

12

2 time Arrascaeta appears positioned on the right, asking for the ball, and makes a long throw in Weverton’s hands.

11

2 time Gabriel starts off in front of the area with Arrascaeta, but Palmeiras’s mark contains the duo’s play.

10

2 time Arrascaeta’s cross on the left end was cut from the head by Danilo.

9

2 time After a free kick by Verton Ribeiro, David Luiz kills his chest on the second crossbar, taking it out of the way, and shoots for Weverton’s last defense.

8

2 time In the second corner kick, Scarpa crosses closed on the right and Aro cuts headfirst.

8

2 time Gustavo Scarpa takes a closed corner on the right. Willian Aro cuts at the first crossbar and gives the São Paulo club another corner.

7

2 time Rony dominates at the entrance to the area and kicks with his right leg, demanding a defense with a changed hand from Diego Alves.

6

2 time Michael is on warm-up work at the edge of the field.

5

2 time Gustavo Scarpa hits a cross from the left wing and the Flamengo defense cuts him off.

4

2 time In the technical area, Renato Gacho indicates by gestures that the previous move would ask Gabriel to turn his head.

3

2 time After the corner charge, Aro adjusts his head to the second beam. Gabriel tries to dodge the left but misses the ball.

two

2 time Gabriel fires diagonally to the entrance to the area, but slaps the ball more and is disarmed by Gmez, who has no angle to shoot.

1

2 time The two teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for the complementary step.

0

2 time Make the decision again! The departure from Flamengo.

47

1 time The referee appoints the midfield and ends the 1 half! Current champion of Libertadores, Palmeiras is beating Flamengo in Uruguay.

46

1 time Arrascaeta cuts from the left of the area to the middle, tries the beat and stamps the defense of Palmeira.

46

1 time Ron reaches out to the left side, calling Scarpa to support. The attacking midfielder dominates free-marking, crosses to the center of the area and Danilo is down, complaining about a contact.

45

1 time It will be 2 minutes of additions. Let’s go to 47.

44

1 time Gustavo Scarpa takes a corner kick on the left to the center of the area. Flamengo’s defense gets the better of the dispute at the top.

43

1 time Raphael Veiga anticipates Verton Ribeiro and counterattacks for Palmeiras. Midfield opens on the left wing, Ron crosses into the area and Rodrigo Caio cuts through the back line, in a corner.

42

1 time Bruno Henrique receives a launch on the second beam and adjusts his head to the small area. Arrascaeta dribbles Luan and kicks for a great Weverton defense.

41

1 time Bruno Henrique runs to dispute the lost ball at the end and, even coming from behind, almost beat Gustavo Gmez.

40

1 time Flamengo is in a hurry to take the free kick and swings the ball from one side to the other, looking for space in Palmeiras’ marking.

39

1 time Arrascaeta receives from the back in the intermediate, is charged in front of the referee and is called a foul.

38

1 time Little by little, David Luiz loosens up and allows himself to help organize Flamengo’s moves in attack.

37

1 time Willian Aro intercepts a launch in the attack, but misses the first pass to Bruno Henrique.

36

1 time After Rodrigo Caio’s hesitation at the end of the game, Raphael Veiga kicks from the edge of the area and Diego Alves fits the ball.

35

1 time Andreas Pereira takes the free kick on top of Raphael Veiga, who completed the barrier of Palmeiras. verton Ribeiro tries to take advantage of the rebound and kicks straight out.

34

1 time Andreas Pereira, Verton Ribeiro and David Luiz surround the ball for the free kick.

33

1 time David Luiz advances to the entrance of the area in an attacking adventure, makes the break, calling the foul, and is answered by Ron.

32

1 time Triggered by Aro, verton Ribeiro bets on the dribble glued to the sideline and suffers a foul committed by Gustavo Scarpa.

31

1 time Flamengo replacement: Filipe Lus leaves, Ren enters.

30

1 time Filipe Lus asks for assistance on the pitch and indicates that he does not have the physical conditions to continue in the game.

29

1 time Dudu leaves Andreas Pereira lying on the pitch with a dribble and stretches a pass to Ron, who was isolated and lost the ball.

28

1 time Bruno Henrique goes down in counterattack on the left until the corner of the area, crosses low to the core of the area, where there were only defenders of Palmeiras.

27

1 time Raphael Veiga receives from Scarpa on the bottom line, crosses with venom and Rodrigo Caio almost scores against, trying to dodge his head.

26

1 time Weverton is recoiled at the fire and does not hesitate: lifting forward.

25

1 time Z Rafael tries to gain ground on the right side and is unarmed in midfield after trying a pen on Filipe Lus.

24

1 time Andreas Pereira comes out sewing the markers for the central lane and stretches the pass to Gabriel. With his back to the goal, the attacker tries to make a pivot and falls, complaining about a foul committed by Gmez.

23

1 time Rony launched into speed on counterattack but loses contest on speed against David Luiz.

22

1 time In his own style, Abel Ferreira rages against arbitration in the technical area.

21

1 time Filipe Lus crosses into the area in another onslaught on the left. Bruno Henrique climbs unbalanced by Piquerez and finds nothing at the top.

20

1 time Rony is launched open on the right, but he doesn’t dominate and Flamengo’s mark comes out playing.

19

1 time Filipe Lus bets on an intermediate cross, the ball passes through Flamengo players and Weverton follows the exit through the end line.

18

1 time Arrascaeta cuts to the back, taking it out of the marking and raising it in the area. Gabriel nods weakly and right from the target.

17

1 time Isla and Verton Ribeiro exchange passes on the right and try to involve Palmeiras’ marking.

16

1 time Bruno Henrique receives the lead inside the area, passes by Luan already looking for spaces to kick and is stopped by Mayke.

15

1 time Aro opens on the right for Isla’s support. The Chilean barely dominates and is already disarmed by Z Rafael.

14

1 time Flamengo exchanges passes from midfield and tries to put pressure on Palmeiras’ marking.

13

1 time Isolated in attack, Ron smokes against three defenders and waits for the approach of Palmeiras players.

12

1 time Arrascaeta makes a first pass to Gabriel’s rush in the area. Luan takes the lead and protects the ball for Weverton’s defense.

11

1 time Ron is lying on the lawn after an off-throw finish by David Luiz.

10

1 time Palmeirense fans dominate the dispute between fans at this moment in the Nacional stadium.

9

1 time Dudu advances down the corridor to the right, behind Filipe Lus, and crosses low to the small area. David Luiz swings away.

8

1 time Verton Ribeiro takes a corner kick on the left to the center of the area. The defense of Palmeiras cuts from above.

7

1 time Bruno Henrique receives it from the side of the area already preparing the attack, but stopped at the top by Mayke.

6

1 time PALM TREES GOOOOLLL!!!!! Gustavo Gmez launches Mayke skewered from the right, behind Filipe Lus, the full-back crosses low to the back and Raphael Veiga hits hard, under goalkeeper Diego Alves.

5

1 time Z Rafael retreats into the fire with Arrascaeta drooling to steal the ball. Weverton gets out of his cart at the entrance to the area and corrects the hesitation of Palmeiras companion.

4

1 time Dudu drives the ball at speed to the entrance to the area, prepares the play and Ron kicks it across, but on top of the defense.

3

1 time Bruno Henrique dominates open from the left, goes over the mark and crosses into the area looking for Gabriel. Weverton leaves the goal to collect the ball.

two

1 time Danilo reverses the game by firing Piquerez on the left side, but Isla was in one piece and steals the ball.

1

1 time Arrascaeta comes out dribbling two markers on the left, leaves it aside for Bruno Henrique and the assistant marks an offside from Flamengo’s forward.

0

1 time STARTS THE 1 TIME OF PALM TREES X FLAMENGO!

0

1 time A hero in Libertadores 2020, forward Breno Lopes starts the Palmeiras option for the second half. Felipe Melo also starts among the reserves.

0

1 time Gabriel the top scorer for Libertadores (10 goals), followed by Hulk and Fred (both with 7 goals). Rony is Palmeiras’ top scorer in the competition (6 goals).

0

1 time Whoever wins this afternoon will join So Paulo, Grmio and Santos as the youngest three-time Brazilian Libertadores da America champion.

0

1 time Who’s favorite in Montevideo? Flamengo bets on the individual talent of its stars, among them, Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta and the duo Gabriel and Bruno Henrique; Palmeiras trusts the team and the tactical ability of coach Abel Ferreira to win the title.

0

1 time To win the title, Palmeiras need to defeat Flamengo for the 1 time since November 2017. On the occasion, Deyverson scored both goals for the São Paulo club. Dudu, Jalson, Luan, Mayke, Felipe Melo and Wilian were also part of the cast.

0

1 time This afternoon’s decision puts two of the most successful national football winners in recent years and the last two champions of Libertadores. Palmeiras can make history by winning the competition twice in the same year.

0

1 time Four Brazilian clubs decided the competition at the Nacional stadium, in Montevideo. In 1968, Palmeiras were defeated by Estudiantes de La Plata, from Argentina. Flamengo was luckier: they won the first Libertadores title, in 1981, over Cobreloa, from Chile.

0

1 time Montevideo is the heart of South American football this Saturday. The Uruguayan capital will host for the 8th time a decision by Libertadores.

0

1 time Reserve Bank: Hugo; Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique, Ren, Diego, Thiago Maia, Kenedy, Vitinho, Michael and Pedro.

0

1 time FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Lus; Willian Aro, Andreas Pereira, Verton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

0

1 time Reserve Bank: Jailson; Kuscevic, Patrick de Paula, Jorge, Gabriel Menino, Danilo Lopes, Felipe Melo, Luiz Adriano, Wesley, Gabriel Veron, Deyverson and Breno Lopes.

0

1 time PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gmez and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron.

0

1 time The players are in warm-up work and the lineups are defined by coaches Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) and Renato Gacho (Flemish).