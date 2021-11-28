Paraná releases gates for another 13 toll plazas, and concessions end after 24 years | Paraná

With the release of the gates for another 13 toll plazas in Paraná, the highway concessions that lasted 24 years – with the most expensive rates in the country – ended at midnight this Sunday (28). Roads must be free of charge for at least one year. See below which are the squares.

The contracts of Paths of Paraná, Rodonorte and Ecovia were the last to finish. On Saturday (27), the gates of the other 14 squares managed by Viapar, Ecocataratas and Econorte were also released.

1 of 4 This Sunday (28), the toll plaza in São Luiz do Purunã had its gates opened — Photo: Dulcinéia Novaes/RPC This Sunday (28), the toll plaza in São Luiz do Purunã had its gates opened — Photo: Dulcinéia Novaes/RPC

Vehicle traffic in the squares will be on the sides, as the central lanes will be blocked. The same pattern must be followed in all disabled squares.

From now on, the stretches previously managed by the concessionaires will be under the responsibility of the state and federal governments. On the stretches of Econorte and Caminhos do Paraná, the government closed agreements for concessionaires to provide assistance services.

2 of 4 On the road that connects Curitiba to the coast, the first morning without tolls there is no record of movement — Photo: Reproduction/BPMOA On the road that connects Curitiba to the coast, the first morning without tolls has no record of movement — Photo: Reproduction/BPMOA

Port Amazonas (BR-277)

Irati (BR-277)

Prudentópolis (BR-277)

Imbituva (BR-373)

Lapa (BR-476)

São Luiz do Purunã (BR-277)

Ortigueira (BR-376)

Imbau (BR-376)

Tibagi (BR-376)

Palm tree (BR-376)

Carambeí (PR-151)

Jaguariaíva (PR-151)

São José dos Pinhais (BR-277)

3 of 4 Ecovia toll booth, on BR-277, had a record of movement moments before the gates were released — Photo: Carolina Wolf/RPC Ecovia toll, on BR-277, had a record of movement moments before the gates were released — Photo: Carolina Wolf/RPC

How to ask for help in case of accidents?

With the departure of the concessionaires, drivers will remain, for an indefinite period, dependent on the public service or private insurance to deal with occurrences, ranging from tire changes to accidents.

“Some services that were provided by the concessionaires will be interrupted. In light accidents, with no victims, the driver can remove the vehicle from the lane and signal, being able to contact the PRF to clarify doubts about the procedure”, explained Maciel Junior, from the PRF media.

According to the commander of the Fire Department of Paraná, Colonel Manoel Vasco de Figueiredo Júnior, the corporation has always operated on the highways, helping concessionaires in accidents. “The difference is that now we are going to absorb the demands they received through the 0800 and act together with Samu”, he said.

Useful contacts in case of accidents:

Federal Highway Police (PRF): 191

State Highway Police (PRE): 198

Samu: 192

Site: 193

The state highways will be under the responsibility of DER-PR, and the federal highways of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit). The bodies opened a series of tenders for the provision of maintenance and assistance services on the roads.

The winning companies will carry out pavement conservation, control of vegetation close to the lanes, drainage and signage on the stretches. The validity of the services being contracted is up to two years.

See the works that ‘disappeared’ from contracts; MPF cites BRL 35 million in bribes

new grant package

See 10 questions and answers about the end of concessions and the new toll model

The new concession package is made up of state and federal highways. There are 2,300 km of concessions that are ending and another 1 thousand km of new stretches.

The toll contracts will be divided into six lots, which will be auctioned separately. The decision of each of the lots will be made by free dispute on the stock exchange. The company that grants the greatest discount on the base rate wins.

Check the tariff price proposal for the new concessions

Government and Union have not yet defined how tariff adjustments will be

The prospect is that the trading session will take place in 2022, with the contract being signed in the last quarter of the year. The Government of Paraná estimates that the new tariffs are 40% to 50% cheaper than those paid in the concessions that were in force.

15 new toll plazas will be created in the state. Among the works foreseen in the package are the duplication of nearly 1.8 thousand kilometers and the installation of a Wi-Fi internet network in all concession stretches.

4 of 4 New toll contracts for highways in Paraná will be divided into six lots, which will be auctioned separately — Photo: g1 PR New toll contracts for highways in Paraná will be divided into six lots, which will be auctioned separately — Photo: g1 PR

The model also foresees the construction of 10 urban contours and additional lanes on already duplicated highways, third lanes, in addition to monitoring cameras and LED lighting.

Most of the works must take place within the first seven years of the concession. New contracts must be valid for 30 years.