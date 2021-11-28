Part of the 2021 poll, Fazenda 2021 points out who is the favorite for the award

With the final scheduled to take place in mid-December, the competition for R$ 1.5 million at Fazenda 2021 is increasingly fierce. Now, 10 participants are still in the game, but the public’s favorite may already be chosen, at least that’s what the part of the 2021 Farm poll points out. The numbers are for this Saturday, November 27th.

Partial of the Farm survey: who will win the program?

In a consultation carried out in the DCI poll this Saturday, 27, Rico Melquiades is the one who deserves to win the rural reality of Record TV. The participant received 35.65% of the public’s votes and took the top part of the Fazenda’s poll.

This is not the only list that is dominated by Rico this week: he was also the participant who gained the most followers on social media between the 19th and 26th of November.

During his trajectory inside the confinement, Rico starred in the main confusions of the reality and among his biggest conflicts were Tati Quebra Barraco, MC Gui and Dayane. The relationship between the pawn and the model is a case in point: Rico and Dayane went from best friends to greatest enemies in a matter of days. In one of the fights, Dayane used a knife to destroy a case of Rico.

Arcrebiano is the name that comes closest to Rico in the list of favorites in the partial of the 2021 Farm poll and appears in second place with 31.30% of the votes. The participant, who was saved by the public in the most recent farm as the most voted of the week, has gained prominence on the program and is a frequent name among the favorites in the DCI polls.

Model Dayane Mello is the one who completes the top 3 of the most voted to win the 2021 Farm. She received 13.91% of the votes in the partial of the DCI’s Farm poll, even amid the controversies that have gained strength in recent days. Dayane has already gone to four farms and assumed the position of farmer for a week.

When will the final be?

The outcome of the reality and the confirmation or not of the partial of the 2021 Farm poll is scheduled to take place on the day December 16th, shortly after the program completes 3 months of airing. For the final, as in the previous edition, Record TV production must classify only 4 participants. The final date is set for a Thursday, the same date on which the eliminations take place in the program, that is, the screening will be at 22:45 (Brasilia time).

Record TV has not yet released details of the final, such as whether the event will have the presence of an audience or whether it will only happen with the eliminated participants. However, a controversy has already taken over the news about the final: Medrado was not invited to attend the crowning of the champion.

See what we know about the end of Fazenda 2021 and stay on top of the reality’s latest happenings.