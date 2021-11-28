People charge Bil for swimwear parade by headquarters

by

During that night, Solange Gomes, Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo were in the tree house when the people demanded the ex-BBB about the promise he made to return from the tenth plantation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

Bil promised he’d make a swimsuit parade through headquarters if he got back from the hot seat. Solange recalled: “Look, you have to keep your promise” and the pawn said: “I’ll keep it, but the hot water has to come back”, referring to the punishment they suffered at the last party of the rural reality show.

Aline disagreed: “Can I tell you something? To begin with, you would fulfill the promise when you returned from the farm, with water, without water, with half water. So it’s tomorrow” and Sol agreed: “It’s tomorrow”.

The ex-BBB questioned: “I’ll comply. But I’m going to put on the swim trunks, I’m going to parade and then I’m going in? Is that all? Entering headquarters?” and the ex-panicat joked: “Get in the water. That’s all, it’s just that for you, it’s not just that for Brazil.” Solange commented: “To the pool”.

Bil continued: “I want to bathe in a pool, I can’t bathe in a pool” and Mineiro pointed out: “So, you’re going to bathe the way you can”. The pawn disagreed: “But if the water is hot”.

Aline pointed out: “Oh, Bil, I’m sorry, but you’ll fulfill what you promised. It’s already ugly, because that was when I came back from the fields.”

