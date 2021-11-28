Peter Jackson says Tolkien rejected The Beatles’ ‘Lord of the Rings’

Peter Jackson just released his documentary about the Beatles on Disney+ and an interesting thing is the connection between him, the Beatles and The Lord of the Rings. It turns out that in 1968, the Beatles wanted to do their own adaptation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but JRR Tolkien didn’t accept.

Jackson told the BBC he was gathering the information but revealed the following:

‘They received the book when they were in India. I don’t know if Ringo got one, but John, Paul and George got a Lord of the Rings book to read there. And they were very excited’

He then explains that they were so excited that they wanted to turn the book into a movie and decided that Paul McCartney would be Frodo, John Lennon would be Gollum and George Harrison it would be Gandalf. The idea was also to put ringo like Sam. the director would be Stanley Kubrick, but everything was brought down by Tolkien.

‘They didn’t get the rights because Tolkien didn’t like the idea of ​​a pop group making history. They still tried and took it very seriously in early 1968’

Remember that a series is being produced by Amazon Prime Video.

the first season of ‘Lord of the Rings’ premieres on September 2, 2022, with the plot set in the Second Age of Middle Earth.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are responsible for the script and production.