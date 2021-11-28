PF and Ibama carry out an operation against mining in Amazonas; 69 rafts are destroyed

× Photo: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Federal Police, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, the National Force and the Brazilian Navy carried out a joint operation to try to contain the advance of illegal mining in the Amazon region. The task force began last Wednesday (24).

On Twitter, Justice Minister Anderson Torres said he acted “immediately against crime. Fast planned operation, and executed efficiently. Only today (27), j69 rafts have been destroyed in illegal mining in the Amazon! Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Hundreds of illegal mining ferries gathered a few days ago on the Madeira River, in a region where a large amount of gold was allegedly found by clandestine vessels. The complaint was initially made by NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), such as Greenpeace. The federal government, police forces and other authorities then reacted by promising action to combat mining in the area.

Last Thursday (25), the Federal Public Ministry recommended to emergency adoption of coordinated action to contain illegal gold mining in the Madeira River within 30 days. The region was invaded by dozens of vessels at least 15 days ago. The MPF defends that federal and state agencies and autarchies act in an integrated way in the place.