PF and Ibama carry out operations against mining in AM; 31 rafts are destroyed – 11/27/2021

The Federal Police, Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), the National Force and the Navy of Brazil rthey carried out a joint operation to try to contain the advance of illegal mining in the Amazon region. The task force began last Wednesday (24), when Ibama helicopters reconnoitred the site, and continues throughout the weekend.

Videos circulating on social media show rafts on the Madeira River being set on fire during the operation. In all, around 31 pieces of equipment were destroyed, according to information published by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”. (Watch the video below)

O UOL contacted Ibama’s advisors, questioning the number of rafts seized or destroyed and whether there had been an arrest, but the agency limited itself to confirming the operation. The Federal Police said they had no information on the matter.

Hundreds of illegal mining ferries gathered a few days ago on the Madeira River, in a region where a large amount of gold was allegedly found by clandestine vessels. The complaint was initially made by NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), such as Greenpeace. The federal government, police forces and other authorities then reacted by promising action to combat mining in the area.

After the complaint, leaked audio revealed conversations in which the miners cited the possibility of building a gigantic “wall” of rafts to hold back the police action. In the messages, they also planned to ambush the forest and “shoot out” agents.

Federal authorities did not give details about their plans in the region, but what was being articulated was being called internally, by government members, as a “war operation”, blocking passages on the Madeira River and roads leading to the region where were the boats.

Yesterday, the miners began to disperse in the region of Autazes (AM).

Read Ibama’s note in full

Through an integrated operation with the Federal Police, the National Force, the Brazilian Navy and Ibama, the Federal Government is acting decisively against illegal mining in the Madeira River region, in Amazonas.

The operation began last Wednesday (Nov 24), when Ibama helicopters reconnoitred the site, adjusting all the necessary points for intervention by the State’s repressive forces, thus bringing effective results in the fight against environmental crimes in that region. . The government will continue to act on the site until the situation is resolved.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo