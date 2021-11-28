Physician who issued the first warning about omicrons cites mild symptoms; there is still little information about variant | Coronavirus

The South African doctor who issued the first warning about the omicron variant of the coronavirus cited mild symptoms in her patients. There is still no consolidated information about the variant.

Angelique Coetzee said, in an interview with British newspaper “The Telegraph” this Sunday (28), that she noticed an increase in young and healthy people with signs of fatigue in her office.

“The symptoms they had were very different and milder than those I had treated before,” said the health professional.

After tests confirmed the suspicion of Covid-19, she began to notice symptoms that she called “unusual” for the infection.

In addition to the cases of tiredness and body aches, Coetzee reported a six-year-old child with a very fast heartbeat for his age.

Variant is still little known

Reported last week by the surveillance center, the new variant of the coronavirus is still little known by scientists and researchers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will take “several weeks” to better understand this new variant of the coronavirus.

So far, there is no certainty about its severity and whether it presents resistance to vaccination – which is quite low in the South African countries, where it was identified.

In South Africa, almost 24% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Botswana, less than 20%. In Brazil, the situation is different. 60% of the population took both doses of the vaccine or the single dose.

Half of those infected who made an appointment with the Pretoria doctor had not been vaccinated, as reported by Coetzee to the British newspaper.

She reported her suspicions to the committee responsible for monitoring the pandemic after, on November 18, after attending a family of four infected with the same symptoms.

According to the doctor, more than 20 patients with Covid-19 had similar symptoms – mainly tiredness. Most of those infected were men.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa.

The first confirmed case of B.1.1529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. According to the WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying.

“Preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with the variant compared to other versions of the coronavirus,” the United Nations Health agency said in a statement.

In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have increased abruptly in the country, which coincides with the detection of the new variant B.1.1529.