Pig tied with the flag of the Palmeiras in Maracanã is rescued by animal protectors | Rio de Janeiro



Porquinha was rescued by volunteers from the Toca do Bicho – Reproduction shelter

Published 11/27/2021 10:26 AM

Rio – A little pig was rescued by animal defense activists after accusations that someone had left her tied to a tree next to a Palmeiras flag, without water or food. The case took place last Thursday, 25, near the Maracanã stadium. Witnesses claim that the alleged owner was a Flamengo fan who intended to kill and eat the animal after the end of Libertadores, this Saturday.

The mobilization took place after publicizing the image of the pig tied to the tree, published by activist João Valois on social networks. Volunteers from the Toca do Bicho shelter went to the site and tried to negotiate with the man who was keeping the animal tied up, but the rescue was only completed when one of the project members, Noêmia Gouvea, disbursed R$ 250 to collect the baby, which was taken to home of volunteer Mario Rangel, 23, resident of Riachuelo.

“A friend from the Toca do Bicho shelter contacted me and asked if I knew any vegan in Tijuca who could provide a temporary home for the little pig for a day, which she would later look for. I was leaving work and said I could stay. They brought it to my house and, yesterday afternoon, the project came to get her”, said Rangel.

The Toca do Bicho shelter, located in Itaboraí, Rio de Janeiro, is a non-profit project that aims to rescue, protect and rehabilitate animals, which are cared for and made available for responsible adoption. According to Rangel, the NGO currently takes care of around 300 animals and needs help to support themselves.

“They live off donations. In the pandemic, the aid was reduced a lot and they fight to keep the place functioning”, he reported.