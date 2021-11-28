Pilot and flight attendant strike in Brazil canceled after approval of TST proposal

Image for illustrative purposes only – Source: Embraer





After the announcement, last Wednesday, 24th, of a strike by the category of Aeronauts (pilots and flight attendants) of Brazilian aviation on Monday, 29th, the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) informed this afternoon of Saturday, 27, that the movement is canceled after approval, in a vote, of the proposal presented by the Superior Labor Court (TST).

As published yesterday by the SNA, at a hearing held at the TST on Friday (26) a proposal for the renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement (CCT) for regular aviation was presented by Minister Alexandre de Souza Agra Belmonte and endorsed by the Ministry’s Deputy Attorney General Work Public Gerson Marques and the Union, represented by the Union General Counsel Bruno Bianco and the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

This proposal had been accepted by the SNEA (National Union of Airline Companies), providing for the immediate readjustment of 75% of the INPC of the last 12 months in the fixed and variable part of the salary, and 100% of the INPC of the last 12 months in the national daily meals and food/roof vouchers. In addition, it provides for the full renewal of other social clauses without changes.

Therefore, the SNA called the category to deliberate on this TST proposal, through online voting, which began at 22:00 on November 26th and remained open until 14:00 on Saturday, November 27th.





Finally, after the end of the voting period, the Union promoted a live on its YouTube channel to present the result, which was 53.68% of approval, in a total of 6,956 voting aeronauts: