Pilot body of the plane that crashed in Ubatuba, SP, is cremated in a cemetery in Caju, Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The pilot’s body was cremated this Saturday afternoon (27) Gustavo Carneiro , 27 years old, born in Corumbá (MS). Gustavo was one of the victims of the plane crash with a twin-engine plane in Ubatuba (SP). The cremation ceremony took place at the Penitência Cemetery, in Caju, in the North Zone of Rio.

The body was found on Thursday (25th) and Gustavo’s family made the reconnaissance on Friday (26). The pilot’s mother, Leila Carneiro, was at the Instituto Médico Legal do Rio de Janeiro (IML). To g1, she said that the family chose to cremate the body.

“I don’t have the emotional structure to see my son in a coffin. We lost his father in May 2020 from Covid-19. It’s a lot of pain for the family,” he said.

The body was rescued by a team in a FAB helicopter, which transported it to the Santa Cruz Air Base, in the West Zone of Rio, where it was handed over to competent agencies.

Searches by plane and 3 people are made at sea between Ubatuba and Paraty

In a statement, the FAB said that “it sympathizes with the victim’s family” and said that it “remains engaged in air search operations at the scene of the accident.”

plane disappeared on wednesday night

The twin-engine plane disappeared around 21:00 on Wednesday (24). The copilot’s mother, identified as José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, aged 20, confirmed that his son was on the aircraft with two other people: the pilot and a crew member.

The flight left Amarais Airport, in Campinas, at 8:30 pm, and would land at Jacarepaguá Airport, also in the West Zone of Rio. The tower in Rio de Janeiro lost contact with the aircraft at 9:40 pm.

In a statement, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center of Curitiba informed that it was notified of the disappearance of the aircraft with the PP-WRS prefix and that at 4:15 am this Thursday (25), a helicopter began searching the delimited area.

According to the Fire Department, the rescue action for victims, on Thursday (25), was carried out by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center (Salvaero). A team of firefighters from RJ acted in support of the Air Force.

A speedboat, manned by four firefighters, crossed the border between Rio and São Paulo, approximately 9 km off the coast.

Early in the morning of Thursday (25), the Brazilian Air Force located wreckage likely to be from the missing aircraft. The location was passed on to maritime search agencies and flights continued this Friday (26).

Co-pilot family tracks searches

Since the morning, the copilot’s family arrived in Paraty — where teams of firefighters and the Port Authority help in the search — and rented a boat on their own.

“We arrived in Paraty around five in the morning. We activated all the agencies to carry out the searches. We called the Captaincy of the Ports and the search would only begin in the morning. Let’s rent a boat and go where the coordinates that told us are “, said the copilot’s mother.

Airplane copilot’s mother says she has mismatched information about accident

In an interview with Good morning Rio, the co-pilot’s girlfriend, Thalya Viana, spoke about the difficulty of getting information.

“We’ve been trying to get any information since 9 pm. The first information we had was that the plane crashed, then the information was that it crashed, but that they had already been rescued, then the information was that it didn’t crash, that they made a forced landing due to loss of engine, and the landing was between Ubatuba and Trindade, and that they would have been rescued. But they weren’t rescued. We called all the hospitals close to the site, and he didn’t admit it — we looked for the name, by the CPF, everything,” he said.

Firefighters search the sea for a twin engine that disappeared with three people on board

Twin engine did not have authorization for air taxi

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency, the aircraft, model PA-34-220T, belonged to co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior.

The plane was in normal condition, with authorization for night flights, however, it could not take an air taxi.

The twin-engine was manufactured in 1981. Its Airworthiness Verification Certificate (CVA) would expire on August 6, 2022.