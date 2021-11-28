Pilots and flight attendants accept proposal and cancel strike – Economy

The aviation sector was one of the hardest hit by the crisis last year and has yet to fully recover. In the photo, Confins Airport yard (photo: BH Airport/Disclosure)

Pilots and flight attendants canceled the strike that was scheduled for Monday (29/11). The decision was communicated by the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA), this Saturday (11/27).

Voting for the category began at 10 pm yesterday and ended today at 2 pm. 53.68% of favorable votes were registered on the proposal of the Superior Labor Court (TST) for the renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement for regular aviation.

Also according to the union, 45.56% of the votes were against the proposal. They still registered 0.76% of abstainers. In all, 6,956 crew participated in the voting, carried out over the internet.

“The TST proposal provides for the immediate adjustment of 75% of the INPC for the last 12 months in the fixed and variable part of the salary; 100% of INPC in the last 12 months in national food and food vouchers/ceiling diaries”, informs the union in the statement published on its website. “In addition, it provides for the full renewal of the other social clauses without changes”, he concludes.

The union held a live on the result of the vote. Watch below:

The category asked for a 15% increase in salaries, which were not readjusted last year due to the crisis at COVID. Companies offered a 3% increase.

The aviation sector was one of the hardest hit by the crisis in 2020 and has yet to fully recover. To survive the impact caused by the pandemic, companies created unpaid leave programs – which were gradually reduced.