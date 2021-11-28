Pilots and flight attendants suspend strike after agreement with companies

Pilots and flight attendants decided to suspend the strike scheduled for this Monday (29), after reaching an agreement with the companies, informed the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) this Saturday (27).

“In an online vote, which began on November 26, at 10 pm, and ended this Saturday, November 27, at 2 pm, the associated aeronauts approved the TST (Superior Labor Court) proposal for renewal of the Collective Agreement of regular aviation”, informed the union in a note.

According to the organization, of the 6,956 crew who participated in the vote, 53.68% were in favor of the proposal and 45.56%, against. There were 0.76% abstentions.

“The TST proposal foresees the immediate readjustment of 75% of the INPC of the last 12 months in the fixed and variable part of the salary; 100% of the INPC in the last 12 months in national food rates and food/roof vouchers”, says the note.

Category complaints

The category composed of pilots and flight attendants claimed to be “against the intransigence of airlines in the negotiations for the renewal of the collective labor agreement”, and demanded a salary adjustment that includes the replacement of inflationary losses in the last two years, following the INPC (National Index of Consumer Prices) for the period from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021.

Last Wednesday, the aeronauts union announced that it would stop 50% of the crew per day, while the other 50% would remain in service.

Assembly in which workers decided to start the strike, according to the president of the SNA, commander Ondino Dutra, was attended by about 700 airline employees.