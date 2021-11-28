Pilots and stewards accept proposal and cancel strike

Airline pilots and flight attendants dedicated cancel the strike scheduled to start next Monday, 29, after reaching an agreement with companies in the sector this Saturday, 27.

The impasse was resolved at the Superior Labor Court (TST), where the proposal for the renewal of the Collective Labor Convention (CCT) for aviation was presented yesterday with the referendum of the deputy attorney general of the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), Gerson Marques, and the Union, represented by the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, and the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. The National Union of Airlines (SNEA), which represents the airlines, accepted the proposal.







Azul plane prepares to land at Santos Dumont airport, Rio de Janeiro 01/21/2019 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes Photo: Reuters

Today, the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), which represents employees from Gol, Latam, Azul, ITA, Voepass and Latam Cargo, agreed to an online vote with the proposal that includes an immediate readjustment equivalent to 75% of INPC of the last 12 months in the fixed and variable parts of the salary; and a 100% readjustment of the INPC for the last 12 months in national food and food vouchers. It is also planned to fully renew the other social clauses without changes.

According to the aeronauts, the vote had 54% of votes in favor of the proposal, with 45% against and 0.76% abstentions. In total, 6,900 crew participated in the decision, which began on Friday night and ended on Saturday afternoon.

Sought, the SNA did not respond to requests for comment until the report was published.

Strike

The assembly in which the workers decided to start the strike took place last Wednesday. According to the president of the SNA, Commander Ondino Dutra, about 700 airline employees took part.

The aviation sector was one of the hardest hit by the crisis last year and has yet to fully recover. To survive the impact caused by the pandemic, companies created unpaid leave programs – which were gradually reduced. Latam dismissed 2,700 crew members, but hired it again in July. / WITH LUCIANA DYNIEWICZ