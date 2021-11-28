Pilots and stewards accept TST proposal and cancel strike – 11/27/2021

Pilots and commissioners accepted the proposal made by the TST (Superior Labor Court) and canceled the strike scheduled to take place from midnight on Monday (29) across the country.

In a mediation held by the court this Friday (26) between the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts, which represents pilots and flight attendants) and the Snea (National Union of Airline Companies), minister Alexandre de Souza Agra Belmonte made a new proposal which was accepted by the companies and, after voting ended this Saturday (27), by the workers.

In it, it was defined that an immediate adjustment of 75% of the losses with inflation (INPC) of the last 12 months in the fixed and variable installments of the salary will be granted, and 100% of the inflation correction of the last 12 months in the national daily meals and vouchers feeding pilots and flight attendants. It was also defined that the collective work agreement for aeronauts will be fully renewed.

workers’ claim

Aeronauts voted not to strike Image: Alexandre Saconi

Pilots and commissioners pleaded for the salary recomposition of losses from inflation in the last 24 months. In 2020, there was no increase due to the pandemic, and collective agreements were signed and contract suspensions, unpaid leaves and reductions in working hours and salaries were negotiated.

Before Friday’s meeting, the companies had proposed keeping fixed salaries without adjustment and increasing, according to the inflation of the last 12 months, only the benefits, such as food stamps, and the variable portion of the salary, which corresponds to the amount of hours or kilometers flown.

After the proposal made yesterday, 6,956 pilots and stewards voted to decide whether or not to accept the readjustment along the lines of what the TST indicated to the category. Overall, 53.68% of votes were in favor of the proposal, and 45.56% of votes against, in addition to 0.76% of abstentions.

With the acceptance of the proposal by the category, the demonstrations that were scheduled to take place at five airports are also canceled: Congonhas (SP), Brasília (DF), Porto Alegre (RS), Santos Dumont (RJ) and Viracopos (SP).

Air workers have a scheduled strike

Also on Friday, another category of workers linked to aviation announced the start of a work stoppage in various parts of the country. Air workers (professionals who do not work on board the aircraft and focus on ground services) have scheduled a strike from 6:00 am on November 30th.

So far, the category should cross its arms in Guarulhos (SP), Porto Alegre (RS) and Recife (PE). In all regions, the claim is the replacement of wage losses due to inflation.

The Snea companies (Azul, Gol, Itapemirim, Latam, Latam Cargo and Voepass) propose a lower value, which was rejected by the category, which chose to continue with the strike.