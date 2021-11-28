PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar and double payment

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus will be paid to workers at the beginning of the year, however, some points are still open for workers, such as the payment schedule as well as the possibility of workers receiving up to two minimum wages next year.

PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar

According to Resolution No. 896 published by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), the council responsible for managing the FAT (Worker’s Support Fund) which has the funds for the payment of unemployment insurance and salary bonuses, the payment of the benefit will be paid between January and December 2022.

The new payment schedule will be determined by the Council based on data submitted by employers in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report) submitted in the month of October.

Thus, based on RAIS data, Codefat will publish the new payment calendar for the month of January, where payments will now take place for all workers between the months of January and December.

Thus, any worker who is entitled to receive it, that is, who has worked at least 30 days in the base year, who has been enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who the employer has sent the RAIS data will receive in the same year between January and December.

Thus, although the calendar has not yet been released, it is expected that payments are released according to the month of birth, where those born in January will receive in January, those born in February will receive in February and so on.

Double payment

One of the points that most calls the attention of workers is the possibility of double payment of the benefit, after all, the 2020 salary bonus that should have been released this year was postponed to 2022, the year in which the government must pay the PIS/Pasep for to the workers who worked this year.

Thus, in 2022, many workers who were entitled to the 2020 and 2021 salary bonus will be able to receive both bonuses next year, thus being able to receive up to two salaries at once.

However, despite this rule that workers can receive double, it will be necessary to wait for the determination of the government and Codefat, as to the certainty that the benefit will be paid in double and in the same payment schedule.