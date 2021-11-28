Pistons Pivot Talks First Time About Confusion With LeBron James

nba_pivo_do_pistons_fala_pela_primeira_vez_sobre_confusao_com_lebron_james

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday following his mess with LeBron James in the Lakers and Pistons final game in Detroit. It also gave Stewart the opportunity to give his version of what happened for the first time.

Stewart was hit in the mouth by James as the two competed for a rebound during the game. Stewart was furious that he had to be stopped from reaching James by several players and others who entered the court.

Stewart didn’t have much to say about the incident with James on Friday. The pivot, a sophomore in the league, said it would be the last time he would speak on the subject. He felt that LeBron’s attitude was intentional and said he would not let the incident define him.

“This will be the last time I’m going to talk about it. I watched the video. It didn’t feel like an accident. My focus is on my team and the basketball game. is what will define who I am.”

LeBron apparently wanted to apologize to Stewart after the game. The two will have a chance to resolve that issue next Sunday, when the Lakers host the Pistons in Los Angeles.

