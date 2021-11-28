Pix Saque and Pix Troco are regulated and begin on Monday (29) | Economy

The regulation of the pix

was changed this week by central bank

, for good reason: make the modalities Pix Cashout

and Pix Change

officers. Both will be available from Monday (29) and will allow commercial establishments across the country to offer their customers cash withdrawals linked to Pix.

Real notes (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

The two services are being released at the same time for having the same purpose: to increase the number of points for withdrawing cash.

ATMs from traditional networks will also be able to work with these modalities, but they were created mainly to be offered in bakeries, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and so on.

Difference between Pix Saque and Pix Troco

Pix Saque is the modality that will allow the consumer to withdraw an amount from the cashier of a store, for example. To do so, the person must read a QR Code in the application of their account for the amount to be withdrawn to be transferred via Pix to the establishment. After that, the amount can be withdrawn in cash.

The logic of Pix Troca is very similar. The difference is that the amount to be withdrawn will be linked to a purchase at the establishment. The customer can, for example, pay $100 for an item that costs $30 and receive the remaining $70 in cash.

No trade is required to offer Pix Saque or Pix Troca (or both). However, the expectation is that the new modalities will be well accepted by commercial establishments over the coming months.

One of the reasons for this optimism is the possibility of withdrawals via Pix taking consumers into stores. Another is the prediction that the amount of cash available in cash at the end of the day will be less.

Participating companies may also receive a fee ranging from R$0.25 to R$0.95 for each withdrawal operation carried out — everything will depend on the agreement reached with the financial institution with which the establishment is related.

Note that Pix Saque and Pix Troco have just been regulated, therefore, the two services start to be valid without participating companies. In other words, it is unlikely that you will find stores offering withdrawals via Pix on the first day of operation of these modes.

Limits on amounts and withdrawals

Pix Saque and Pix Troco will have value limits for withdrawals: up to R$500 per day or, if the procedure is carried out between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, up to R$100. Note, however, that shopkeepers may set limits lower than these, which should happen mainly in small businesses.

Establishments may also define opening hours for Pix Saque and Pix Troco. In addition, there will be no obligation of availability of values: if a store does not have a note of a certain value or enough money for the withdrawal, for example, the transaction may be refused.

Both individuals and MEIs (individual micro-entrepreneurs) will be able to make up to eight free withdrawals per month.

Pix Saque and Pix Troco are regulations and start to apply on Monday (29)