Plane crash between Rio and SP: FAB patrolled nearly two thousand kilometers in search of victims

RIO — After three days of searching for the victims of the twin-engine accident between Paraty (RJ) and Ubatuba (SP), the Brazilian Air Force says it has already covered nearly two thousand kilometers in search of the missing. Of the three crew members, only the pilot Gustavo Carneiro was found last Friday.

The twin-engine plane disappeared around 9 pm on Wednesday, after leaving Campinas Airport, bound for Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone. The search work in the accident region is being carried out jointly by the Fire Department of Rio and São Paulo, the Navy and the Air Force. Watercraft, boats and aircraft are being used.



The plane had taken off on Wednesday (24 November) from Campinas bound for Rio. The Brazilian Air Force located the wreckage of the aircraft near Ubatuba. The body of pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro was found near Paraty. Relatives and friends are currently looking for two other occupants of the twin, the co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior and the businessman Sérgio Filho.

Businesswoman Ana Regina Agostinho, the copilot’s mother, has been using social media to ask that the searches continue. “Please do not give up on finding my son,” she wrote in a publication this Saturday. Also involved in the searches are the father, the pilot José Porfírio de Brito, his girlfriend Thalya Ares Viana, the copilot’s in-laws and friends. They are walking around the accident region and using whistles.

José Porfírio is in the last period of the Logistics course at Universidade Estácio de Sá. According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), he is the owner of the aircraft, model PA-34-220T. The family, however, claims he sold the twin. The passion for aviation came under the influence of his father, José Porfirio de Brito, a private flight pilot.



Relatives of the passenger, businessman Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, 45, also rented boats and are looking for him at sea. He was responsible for leasing the aircraft.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the plane was in normal condition, with authorization for night flights, however, it could not take an air taxi. The twin-engine was manufactured in 1981. Its Airworthiness Verification Certificate (CVA) would expire on August 6, 2022.