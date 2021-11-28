Player finishes Shining Pearl in 51 minutes

Games where characters need to level up to face off against enemies tend to take more time than titles where you just keep going as the players prefer. That’s always been the case with Pokémon, for example, but one fan decided to try something daring: zeroing out Shining Pearl in less than an hour. Isn’t he able to?!

In the words of youtuber Werster, the feat was only possible because the remakes are “very broken” and therefore it is possible to advance at a much higher speed than normal if players know what they need to do and where the necessary shortcuts are.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released on November 25th and sold over a million copies in just three days in Japan. In addition, the games also captured #1 on the UK bestseller list.

Even compared to other titles that were also quite successful, the total sales in three days of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is only slightly higher than that of Pokémon Sword and Shield — which sold 31,000 copies less in the first three days.

The original 2006 games aren’t far behind either: they sold together 1.586 million units in Japan at launch. Nintendo’s next big release from the franchise is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will be released on January 28, 2022 and promises to present an open-world adventure totally different from previous games.

For more about Pokémon, check out this list where the The Enemy ranked every game in the franchise, from the least good to the best. After all, as you may already know, every Pokémon in the main series is good for the fans.