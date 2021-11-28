Point by point, learn about Grêmio’s relegation chances after defeat by Bahia | Guild

With the defeat by Bahia 3-1 last Friday, at Fonte Nova, O Guild is virtually downgraded to Serie B. Tricolor has a 96.7% chance of falling and will face São Paulo in the next round, at the Arena, on the next Thursday, already under the shadow of the fall.

watch

+ Churín cries on the bench in defeat

The Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), did the math for the ge on the Grêmio situation. If they win the three remaining rounds, the Tricolor reaches 45 points and still runs a 12.7% risk of falling. But the probability of reaching that score is only 2.3%.

In case of two wins and a draw, the probability jumps to 74%. If you win just two, reaching 42 points, the chances of a fall are 94.4%.

Probability of falling by score*

36 points – 100%

37 points – 100%

38 points – 100%

39 points – 100%

40 points – 99.6%

41 points – 99.2%

42 points – 94.4%

43 points – 74%

45 points – 12.7%

* Source: Department of Mathematics, Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG)

A Voz da Torcida – Quetelin Rodrigues: “The game was a reflection of the season: a failure”

read more

+Mancini recognizes game full of errors

+Grêmio sees fans throw in the towel

Grêmio hosts São Paulo next Thursday, at the Arena. Afterwards, he will visit Corinthians in São Paulo and officially end the Brasileirão against Atlético-MG, in Porto Alegre.

Bahia will face duels with Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Fluminense and Fortaleza. Juventude face Bragantino, Fortaleza, São Paulo and Corinthians. And Dragão takes on Bahia, Chapecoense, Inter and Flamengo.

The Grêmio delegation worked on this Saturday divided: those who played against Bahia made the recovery at the hotel, the rest trained at Vitória’s CT. Sunday will be off for the cast, and the re-presentation takes place on Monday, at CT Luiz Carvalho.

With 36 points and in 18th place, Grêmio is four points behind Bahia, the last team before the relegation zone. Next Thursday, it hosts São Paulo, at 8 pm, at the Arena, for the 35th round.

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription