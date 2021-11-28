Portuguese press already says goodbye to Abel do Palmeiras after title – 11/27/2021

The farewell tone shown by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, after winning the Libertadores by defeating Flamengo 2-1 this afternoon (27) has not only attracted the attention of the press and fans of Palmeiras in Brazil, but also from news sites in your home country already reacting to a possible goodbye.

Portuguese sites specializing in sports such as Público and A Bola also echoed the tone of the coach from Palmeira during the press conference after the earlier match in what was characterized by the vehicles as “a speech already in a farewell manner”.

“At the time of the party, Abel leaves the future open,” wrote the Portuguese Público.pt in its headline. “Abel Ferreira, who was crowned South American club champion this Saturday, left his future open at Palmeiras, even though he won the “bi” at the Brazilian club,” he highlighted in his text.

OA Bola wrote “Naturally happy, but with a speech already like a farewell to Palmeiras”, analyzing its unexpected reaction to the second consecutive victory of the Libertadores Cup.

“I’m calm, at peace with myself, with the feeling of having accomplished. The way you play in Brazil is very intense and doesn’t give anyone any health. I’ll have to reflect a lot on what I want for myself for the present and for the future.” , said the coach after winning the title of Palmeira and that has caused all the expectations for his future in Porco.

Despite the tone, Abel himself said that Palmeiras has already signaled that it wants an extension of the contract, but that he will need to sit down to have a decisive conversation with his family. The victor also promised that he will publish a book telling his stories.

“The calendar is insane, inhuman. The club has already demonstrated its will, but I have to reflect with my family”, commented the coach.